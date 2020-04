AlertEnterprise Named a Finalist for 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award in SAP App Center Partner of the Year Category

AlertEnterprise Named a Finalist for 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award in SAP App Center Partner of the Year (Spotlight) Category (Graphic: Business Wire)

AlertEnterprise today announced that SAP has recognized it as a finalist for an SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP App Center Partner of the Year category. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. Finalists and winners in 34 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators. AlertEnterprise’s Enterprise Guardian and AlertGuardian HCM are available on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.

“Workforce health, safety and security are top of mind for customers today,” said Jasvir Gill, Founder and CEO of AlertEnterprise. “Our integration demonstrates how SAP SuccessFactors connected to AlertEnterprise software can help customers keep their workforce safe through frictionless and secure workspace access. Being recognized as a finalist for the 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award is a testament to our alignment with SAP’s vision of the Intelligent Enterprise, where real-time integration of human resources, IT and security achieves a level of security and safety not achievable in traditional department silos.”

With AlertEnterprise’s integration of Enterprise Guardian with SAP® SuccessFactors® Human Experience Management Suite, security, safety and data privacy become part of today’s modern workforce hire-to-retire journey – making security a true business enabler. Users can manage, automate and streamline physical identity and access for workforce onboarding, transfer, job changes and offboarding across enterprise workspaces. Powerful real-time integration with SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite and physical security proactively enforces company policy and compliance while dramatically enhancing workforce productivity and experience.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,800 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. The solutions are SAP-validated and can be sorted by SAP product line, industry, solution type and use-case scenario, creating a seemingly endless supply of opportunities. Find, try, buy and manage SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, SAP shines a spotlight on its most distinguished partners that have demonstrated their commitment to teaming with SAP to help the best run SAP.