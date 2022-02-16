WWF SA taps into Sage 300 People to support its organisational vision for 2025

WWF South Africa has appointed AWCape Group company, Applico, as its training, support, implementation and cloud hosting partner for its Sage 300 People Payroll & HR deployment. Applico is a Sage Authorised Learning Partner – Delivery Centre (SALP-DC), a certified Sage Business Partner for Sage Intacct, Sage 300 People and Sage 300cloud, and a level two B-BBEE contributor.

In South Africa, WWF currently uses Sage 300 People – Payroll and most modules of Sage 300 People – HR, including Employee Self-Service, Skills Development and Employment Equity. The organisation decided to appoint a Sage Business Partner to help it migrate the applications to a cloud-hosted model to simplify its IT environment and assist in configuring the Performance Management Module.

Frances Nur, WWF South Africa’s Remuneration & Benefits Officer, says WWF wanted to activate the Performance Management Module in Sage 300 People to support the alignment of its organisational strategy with employee performance goals. This functionality will help the organisation automate much of the manual work it used to do to define performance agreements with employees, review performance and set development plans.

As a science-based civil society organisation, WWF works to deliver lasting positive outcomes for people and nature in the places where they work and from priority environmental challenges that they focus on. They strive for a future in which both people and nature thrive.

“Applico and its sister company, AWCape, helped us to tailor the performance management functionality in line with our new performance management approach,” says Nur. “It is early days, but we are already benefiting from focused communication and consistency of application across the organisation.

“With Sage 300 People, we have an HR solution that supports our existing and anticipated HR and payroll processes. It gives us an efficient and easy-to-use system that spares us a great deal of manual work. We have been impressed with the expertise that Applico and AWCape have applied to tailor the implementation to our organisation, as well as with the quality of its support and hosting platform.”

Salomi Kruger, Managing Director at Applico, says: “Performance management is one of the key levers each organisation has to improve employee engagement, motivation and productivity. Robust and easy-to-use performance management solutions like the module in Sage 300 People empower HR professionals and team leaders to track performance transparently and accurately that inspires confidence in the workforce, improves communication and minimises manual admin.”

Gerhard Hartman, Vice-President, Medium Business for Sage Africa & Middle East, says: “Given today’s stressful and uncertain working environment, HR teams have their hands full with challenges like attracting and retaining the best talent, upskilling people for the future and nurturing workplace wellness in a hybrid model. Sage 300 People eliminates repetitive, manual processes and gives valuable hours back to people teams, so they spend less time on admin and more on the strategic activities that matter.”