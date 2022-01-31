2021: Looking back to move forward

Werner Engelbrecht, General Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa: “The impact of the global pandemic revealed inefficiencies in outdated processes and highlighted the benefits of digital transformation. Given everything that we have learned, it’s important not to fall back on old habits.”

Companies must continually evolve to stay relevant, innovative and competitive. Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) has been hard at work transforming from a print business to a value-add document solutions company that will grow with its partners and customers as their needs change.

As this transformation takes place, the company is also focusing on 2022 and what it means to create the workplace of tomorrow. COVID-19 has hastened the evolution of the digital workplace, compelling businesses to modernise and provide their employees with the cloud-based tools and services they require for a great user experience no matter where or how they log in. The words “accelerate” and “evolve” form the cornerstone of our survive and thrive approach.

The world is a long way from the end of the pandemic. Like many other businesses, KDZA adopted a hybrid virtual model that combined remote work with time in the office. We are constantly looking at innovative solutions to ease the transition to this new model, which includes products and services that enable this transition for customers. This requires us to consider the remote working needs of all employees, including those who may not have fibre at home and those who may find working from home distracting or uncomfortable.

Improving communication

In the past, work used to be a place where you go; now it is what you do. Companies have had no option but to rethink their business communication strategies. If 2021 taught the business world anything, it is to prepare for the unexpected.

Internal communication quickly gained centre stage as colleagues no longer saw each other every day. Around the world people experienced high rates of psychological distress as a result of the pandemic. For these reasons, we are hosting safe get-togethers where our people can socialise and catch up with fellow workers.

Creating a positive work environment

During this period of uncertainty, it is the duty of leaders to create a culture in which employees look forward to coming to work, one that is both enjoyable and professional. A true leader understands this and invests time and effort in making their workplace a positive and rewarding environment. In 2022, I look forward to focusing more on the culture, mission and vision of the organisation and less on operations.

The KDZA Employee Experience Survey, conducted in mid-2021, highlighted what we are doing well as a company, and where there are areas for improvement. It was gratifying to uncover that the organisation is very much driven by the long-standing Kyocera philosophy, shared with all employees of the Kyocera Group when they join the company. It is a philosophy for work and life based on the question: What is the right thing to do as a human being? It was posed by Kazuo Inamori, founder of Kyocera Corporation. We have translated this question into our behaviour as a business. It guides our ethics, moral values and social norms, is always just and fair, and aims for growth and development. This is what has carried KDZA through and offered guidance in maintaining resilience.

Working with what we’ve got

The impact of the global pandemic revealed inefficiencies in outdated processes and highlighted the benefits of digital transformation. Given everything that we have learned, it’s important not to fall back on old habits. Asking: “Is this the best way to do things?” is useful. We continue to encourage our people to print and copy wisely, and to make use of digital document processes like e-signatures, which have a critical role to play in an organisation’s digital transformation journey.

Among the challenges of 2021, the scale and severity of the looting and protests in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July, were one of the darkest periods of the year. We were gravely concerned about staff safety, and safeguarding our warehouse which, had it been destroyed, would have had a devastating economic impact on the company. We remained in close contact with employees during this time and I was happy to see how resilient Kyocera people were as we quickly returned to business as usual.

Maintaining exceptional performance

Out of 28 Kyocera Document Solutions subsidiaries around the world, KDZA was a top performer, something we put down to a solid foundation and our ongoing evolution into a digital company. Our hard work is falling into place, and I am proud of these achievements and grateful to our team – a small group that delivers and always gives 100% effort.

Staying focused on what’s important

On a personal note, the last year has taught me that life is short, and friends and family should be prioritised. When we were allowed to travel inter-provincially last year, I managed to visit friends in a few towns over one weekend, proving that it is always possible to catch up and stay connected. I am hoping that we maintain or even improve the work-life balance we have been able to develop over this time.

The future will continue to be full of opportunities and challenges. At KDZA, we will keep people at the heart of everything we do, ensuring that we can always connect to each other and the purpose of our organisation.