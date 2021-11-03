Rimini Street Appoints Seasoned Industry Experts to Key Global Leadership Roles (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the appointment of Kevin Mease as its first chief product officer (CPO) and the appointment of Bill Carslay as the first group vice president and general manager (GM) of Global Professional Services. Additionally, the Company appointed Jennifer Perry as the first group vice president and general manager of SAP Services and Frank Reneke as the first group vice president and general manager of Oracle Services. These new roles were created to accelerate Rimini Street’s multi-product strategy, deepening the focus on evolving and developing a best-in-class product portfolio that delivers better outcomes than competitive solutions and excellent client experiences, extend the Company’s vision and leadership position in the industry and contribute to the Company’s growth. All report directly to Rimini Street’s chief operating officer, Gerard Brossard.

Expanding Global Solutions Portfolio

As CPO, Mease is responsible for leading and evolving the Company’s solutions portfolio, managing the performance of each product and service, building out a product management team, defining and developing new product offerings and their go-to-market strategies, pricing and product lifecyle management. He will also provide strategic direction on the innovation, design and competitiveness of all new solutions, including execution of potential acquisitions, co-development and partnership strategies.

Mease is a 10-year veteran of the software industry, with a proven track-record of building and leading high-performance teams in product development, product management, operational excellence, technology support, professional services and customer success. Prior to joining Rimini Street, he served as vice president of product management for talent acquisition provider Jobvite where he led organizational growth and innovation. Previously, Mease held top positions at MicroStrategy, a global leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software, serving most recently as the company’s executive vice president and general manager responsible for the leadership and development of its 450-member team. Earlier in his career, Mease held product management leadership roles at sales enablement platform provider PipeLineDeals and Amazon.

Providing Software Leverage and Digital Transformation Support

As GM of Global Professional Services, Carslay is responsible for developing and executing the Company’s professional services strategy, plan and operation by expanding infrastructure, resources and capabilities to meet the growing requirements to service both closed sales deals and new opportunities.

Carslay will also help Rimini Street clients evolve and better leverage their enterprise software platforms to meet changing needs, solve challenges and take advantage of new opportunities. Rimini Street Global Professional Services also provides specialized advisory services, software resources planning, development services and future state roadmap planning to help clients successfully complete digital transformation and other innovation initiatives.

Carslay brings more than 30 years of professional services domain expertise to his new role at Rimini Street, spanning multiple industries and geographies. Immediately prior to joining Rimini Street, Carslay was vice president of global sales for Retail Consult where he was responsible for delivering Oracle’s retail suite of products and providing innovative solutions to complex business challenges. Prior to that, he was a vice president of Oracle’s retail business unit where he was part of the leadership team that built Oracle’s Consulting Services practice. Earlier in his career, Carslay worked at Accenture where he spent nearly 15 years in systems integration and business consulting services.

Maximizing and Securing SAP and Oracle Investments

Rimini Street made further investments in building out and expanding its leadership team overseeing its portfolio of services for SAP and Oracle products. The Company promoted Perry to the role of group vice president and general manager for SAP Services and promoted Reneke to group vice president and general manager for Oracle Services. Both leaders bring deep product and technical expertise to these key roles. Under their leadership, the global technical and application engineering teams help clients maximize and secure their SAP and Oracle investments.

“Our investment in visionary solution portfolio leadership will help us scale our multi-product portfolio strategy and execution, enabling us to continue to meet the diverse and ever-evolving needs of our clients today and in the future,” said Brossard. “Building out our solutions management organizations will enable us to deliver more value to our clients as we continue our focus on achieving $1 billion in annual revenue by 2026.”