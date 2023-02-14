HONOR X9a: Flagship in every inch with ultimate display capabilities

Smartphones are each person's primary window to the wider world online, due to the connectivity they provide in the hustle and bustle of life. They play a key role in our lives and help us work, play, organise our schedules and connect and more can be done with a smartphone. Nowadays, the smartphone screen is one of the most key elements of any new smartphone. The display is more than just a window full of content and images, it's the way we interact with technology. If you're searching for a new smartphone, the quality of your new phone's screen should be one of the deciding factors between competing models.

Understanding users’ needs and with an aim to provide consumers with a premium viewing experience at an affordable price point, the global technology brand HONOR unveiled HONOR X9a, the latest addition to HONOR’s X Series line-up. The HONOR X9a comes with a range of upgrades, including an exceptional display with flagship features. Let us look at its display features up close.

Stunning display, immersive experience

Starting with the screen size and type, HONOR X9a boasts a 6.67-inch OLED Curved Display,(1) which offers a comfortable and rigid grip compared to flat screen models and brings users a large screen, allowing them to view and enjoy different types of content. Coupled with ultra-slim bezels, which help to push the screen-to-body ratio to an impressive 93%,(2) the HONOR X9a guarantees an immersive viewing experience to satisfy both business and personal needs.

Supporting a resolution of 2 400x1 080 pixels,(3) up to 1.07 billion colours and a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3, the HONOR X9a delivers visuals with vivid clarity and vibrant colours, perfect for viewing photos, videos, movies and more. With brightness levels reaching up to 800 nits, the HONOR X9a’s display excels no matter what the lighting conditions are, even under bright sunlight.

Packed with a Daylight Screen Algorithm, the HONOR X9a automatically increases the brightness level of the display while reducing glare under bright light, allowing users to read content clearly and keeping the true colour of image, even under direct sunlight. When there is a lack of ambient light, the HONOR X9a reduces the display brightness level to as low as 2 nits thanks to a Night-time Screen Algorithm, which minimises irritation to users’ eyes when viewing in dimly lit environments.

Fast and accurate response for a smooth user experience

When you're looking to buy a new smartphone, another important aspect you might hear about is the refresh rate, where the faster the refresh rate, the smoother-looking motion. Featuring a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz,(4) the HONOR X9a can display more frames per second for smoother visuals, effectively reducing motion blur. The high maximum refresh rate, coupled with a touch sampling rate as high as 300Hz,(5) enables the display to be incredibly responsive whether users are gaming, typing or editing files on the HONOR X9a.

For smartphones with a curved display, it is common for users to mistouch the sides of the screen, especially when holding the device with one hand. With these unintended operations often causing unnecessary hassle and lowering efficiency, which can be a pain point for many, the HONOR X9a offers an innovative mistouch prevention feature using AI technology.

Through this feature, HONOR X9a can differentiate between intended actions and accidental touches, the HONOR X9a ensures users’ touch commands are processed accurately while gaming, typing or browsing, preventing misuse of the device to deliver a smooth user experience, even when using the phone with one hand.

Enhanced eye comfort solutions with multiple display modes

To avoid straining your eyes while reading, it is important to ensure your smartphone is equipped with software and hardware solutions to prevent eye strain and offer a comfortable experience while consuming content on the phone for extended hours.

Perfect for those who spend long hours on their smartphones, the HONOR X9a supports an industry leading 1 920Hz PWM dimming technology. Thanks to this advanced feature, the HONOR X9a reduces fluctuations in screen brightness and decreases the occurrence of flickering, which minimises eye strain and provides a comfortable viewing experience, even in low light environments.

Additionally, and with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification,(6) the HONOR X9a is equipped with hardware low blue light technology to reduce harmful blue light without changing the display colours, which helps to alleviate eye strain and fatigue while ensuring true-to-life colours on the screen.

By enabling Eye Comfort Mode, users can enjoy better eye protection as the HONOR X9a effectively reduces blue light and displays warmer colours, perfect for users sitting in front of their smartphone screens for long periods of time. From reading status updates on your social media feeds, text messages, articles on your browsers, e-books to e-mail messages, you can do plenty of reading daily without straining your eyes.

Premium tempered glass for enhanced durability

While the industry average for smartphone screen thickness is approximately 0.55mm, the HONOR X9a’s display comes with a thickness of 0.65mm to improve durability. Undergoing two tempering processes, the display glass of the HONOR X9a has been designed to withstand accidental drops on marble from heights of up to 1m.(7)

It is obvious from what we listed above that the HONOR X9a is really set to surpass smartphones within its segment by its flagship display features.

The new HONOR X9a – 256GB version is available now in South African markets at Telkom and Vodacom for R11 999. On purchase, consumers will get a gift including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X3 Lite worth R1 499.

(1) With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the exterior screen is 6.67 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).

(2) Data from HONOR labs.

(3) The resolution is measured as a standard rectangle. With a rounded corners design, the effective pixels are slightly less.

(4) The screen refresh rate may vary by application.

(5) The touch sampling rate may vary by application.

(6) The screen has passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. This product is not for medical use and does not have a therapeutic function.

(7) Data from HONOR labs, the test is executed in a standard six-sided, four-angle drop test.