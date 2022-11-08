Taeyoung E&C Selects Rimini Street to Replace Expensive and Low Value Vendor Support for its Mission-Critical Oracle ERP and Database Systems (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, announced today that Taeyoung Engineering & Construction, a Korean leader in civil engineering, leisure, and broadcasting businesses, has selected Rimini Street to replace expensive and low value vendor support for its mission-critical Oracle ERP and database systems.

Established in 1973, Taeyoung E&C is a pioneer and leader in civil engineering in Korea, specializing in water and sewage management. The company concentrates on public projects, including highways, bridges, water drainage systems, and port facility construction.

To minimize costs, obtain better support for their Oracle systems, streamline IT systems, and create opportunities to invest in innovative infrastructure projects, Cho Min-hee, IT Director at Taeyoung Construction, turned to Rimini Street Support for Oracle software. The change to Rimini Street has saved the company significant operating costs and reduced staff labor needs for its Oracle ERP system while providing Taeyoung E&C with improved support quality and value - and allowing the company to redeploy the cost and labor savings into critical infrastructure projects.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic became prolonged, concerns about optimizing IT operating costs intensified,” Cho said. “We noticed that the cost of our Oracle E-Business Suite and database maintenance provided by the software vendor accounted for a significant portion of our IT operating budget.”

Taeyoung E&C partnered with Rimini Street to take control of its IT roadmap with a customized, bespoke Smart Path to achieve the company’s goals. The company is now proactively addressing performance degradation issues, reducing ERP maintenance costs, and avoiding costly, unneeded software vendor-pressured upgrades they require to remain fully supported.

Like all Rimini Street clients, Taeyoung E&C has a locally based, dedicated Primary Support Engineer (PSE) backed by a global team of functional and technical experts. Taeyoung E&C also benefits from Rimini Street’s industry-leading 10-minute Service Level Guarantee response time for critical Priority 1 cases, 24/7/365.

“Taeyoung E&C now entrusts Rimini Street with its mission-critical enterprise software systems and can direct IT personnel to focus on innovation and strategic investments,” said Hyungwook “Kevin” Kim, regional general manager, Rimini Street Korea. “Rimini Street helps industry leaders like Taeyoung to regain control of their IT roadmaps, drive growth, and focus on initiatives that align with business goals with a custom Rimini Street Smart Path.”

Instead of dealing with migration and upgrade pressure from the software vendor, the company can now maintain stable, reliable, and compliant operations for its critical Oracle application and database systems for a minimum of an additional 15 years after switching to Rimini Street Support without any required upgrades. Free from the time-consuming work of supporting Oracle, its internal IT staff can now focus on strategic business priorities. And when the team needs support for its Oracle applications, they can count on Rimini Street’s deep application-specific experience and engineering talent to quickly analyze and resolve issues.

“With Rimini Street, we get a hyper-agile response based on an industry-leading, innovative support model with a proactive problem-solving approach,” said Cho. “We look forward to investing in our future with Rimini Street as a strategic IT partner.”

