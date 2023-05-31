Boomi Appoints Megan Barbier as Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the appointment of Megan Barbier as Chief Human Resources Officer, responsible for value creation through building and executing the company's global human capital strategy.

"Boomi had a strong first year as an independent company, marked by several milestones including record new bookings, strong annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth, and continued industry recognition,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “We are pleased to welcome Megan to Boomi as we continue to accelerate our growth, while remaining focused on providing one of the best workplaces for today’s top talent. Megan brings world-class experience as a strategic and innovative global leader, and a proven track record of translating a company’s vision into profitability, growth, and employee engagement.”



"Boomi is a well-recognized industry leader known not only for its product excellence, but also its award-winning culture, focused on making the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere,” said Barbier. “Boomi exemplifies my passion for creating a work environment that’s empathetic, compassionate, inclusive, and purpose-driven. I look forward to helping take this company to what I know will be an even brighter future ahead.”

Barbier brings over 20 years of HR leadership experience in both emerging and large-scale organizations. Most recently, Barbier served as the global vice president of people and culture for Jumio, where she led the team through a period of high growth, scaling their corporate operations and talent motion, and launching significant cultural initiatives that transformed the company into a best-in-class employer.

Prior to Jumio, Barbier was vice president of people operations at Wrike, where she scaled the team through hyper-growth, launched global enablement, and served as a change catalyst for the company's transition into the Vista Equity portfolio. She also held various roles within Bosch, serving as the global HR lead for the healthcare technology division, and M&A and leadership consultant to the company’s North America divisions.

Barbier has an MBA from Loyola Marymount University and a bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University. She has also completed the Women in Governance program through UCLA.

Barbier’s appointment follows the addition of several new executive leaders to Boomi’s existing leadership bench, including:

As the pioneer of cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Boomi celebrates the largest customer base among integration platform vendors; a growing community of more than 100,000 members; and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently named to Nucleus Research's list of “Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company has also won numerous awards as an employer of choice, including its listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces, and a Comparably Award for Best Company for Career Growth. Boomi has also won three International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year (two years in a row) and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022; and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for two consecutive years.

