eBook: Document management for road warriors

New needs for a brave new world.

There are now more mobile devices in the world than people, meaning the way we live – and consequently, the way we work – is changing radically.

Despite the newfound freedoms of cellphones, anything beyond casual communication is hard when you’re constantly on the go. The promise of work-from-anywhere mobility lets us e-mail from the airport and take calls from the car, but that convenience often comes with added complication. So, it’s absolutely vital that the way mobile work happens is push-button simple. Workflows need to be reduced to the smallest number of steps for maximum efficiency. Mobility means nothing if there are breakdowns in flow and collaboration because your process is too hard.

