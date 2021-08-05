ICT tenders: Briefings return

After two particularly subdued weeks, activity on National Treasury's eTenders portal has started picking up again. What's more, numerous advertisements are accompanied by notices of compulsory or non-compulsory briefings, indicative of more complex – and often higher value – requirements.

Government's ICT players also return this issue with the State IT Agency (SITA) advertising three tenders; while Broadband Infraco and Sentech offer two a piece. Other multiple advertisers include the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission and the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority which match SITA's three advertisements each.

Software requests lead the issue with 45 opportunities, followed by services with 35; hardware with 25; and telecommunications bouncing back with nine tenders.

The eTenders portal has yet to resolve the issues with its awards section. While no cancellations have been reported this week, the four tenders that have been awarded offer no insight into value and the two that do reveal the successful bidder have done so in the body of the tender description and not in the field for successful bidder.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA invites bids for the design, implementation, and maintenance of an enterprise software solution for a period of two years with an additional three years post implementation support services for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Aug - RSVP to Shalati.mabunda@sita.co.za.

Tender no: RFB 896

Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (012) 482 2918, E-mail: shalati.mabunda@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment requires renewal, upgrade, and purchase of new firewall appliances for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 902

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: andisiwe.kunaka@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security

Procurement of NGN Edge routers, peripherals with maintenance and support is sought for the Integrated Justice System VPN for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: RFB 877

Information: Mpho Ntswane, Tel: (012) 482 2127, E-mail: Mpho.ntswane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Northlink TVET College

The Western Cape institution requires the supply of 400 laptops via an operational lease agreement.

Tender no: PUR 802/46

Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.Preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Capricorn District Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is re-advertising for the coordination and management of the business process outsourcing programme for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: DPEMS-LED68/2020/2021

Information: Ellen Mashakoe, Tel: (015) 294 1182, E-mail: mashakoee@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Business process outsourcing, BPO

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of forensic investigations.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/FI/003/2021

Information: Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics

The Seta is also looking for a service provider to provide a mobile campaign and electronic mailer services for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ/MICT/43/2021

Information: Peter Masipa, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: rfqs@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 6 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Software, SMS, Mobile, Telecommunications, E-mail

A service provider is also sought to conduct data migration audit/verification.

Tender no: RFQ/MICT/40/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting

NamaKwa District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to review, analyse and update the rural roads asset management system.

Tender no: 10/2021

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Software development

Msinga Local Municipality

The local municipality requires printing services.

Tender no: MS/2021/2022/037/951/C

Information: Thobani Thomas, Tel: (033) 493 8031, E-mail: thobani.buthelezi@umsinga.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Printing

The lease of printing and photocopy machines is also sought.

Tender no: MS/2021/2022/036/951/C

Information: Thobani Thomas, Tel: (033) 493 8031, E-mail: thobani.buthelezi@umsinga.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

The national department is looking for a service provider to perform extensive forensic services for FRAP 2015/2016 and conduct ad-hoc investigations on request for FRAP 2020/2021 for the Marine Living Resources Fund, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment for a period of 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Jul – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MLRF175/21

Information: Ncumisa Matiwane, Tel: (021) 402 3632, E-mail: Nmatiwane@environment.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics

Competition Commission

Bids are invited for the once off supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: 04/2021-2022

Information: Sylvia Nkosi, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Northern Cape

The province requires a service provider to develop and design a visitor tracking system in the Northern Cape.

Tender no: DEDaT 0006/2021

Information: T. Raboikanyo, Tel: (053) 839 4047, E-mail: Traboikanyo@ncpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

Construction Education and Training Authority

The authority requires ICT professional services and licences.

Tender no: BID NO:02-2021/2022

Information: Lenda Mabaso, Tel: (011) 265 5945, E-mail: scmtenders@ceta.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Professional services

Armscor

The company is re-advertising its invitation to procure a video conferencing solution.

Tender no: EICT/2021/05

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Internet, Hardware, Video conferencing

Armscor also requires procurement of EOL laptops and desktops.

Tender no: EICT/2021/08

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority

AgriSETA wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of system development services required for system enhancement and customisation of the management information system with support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: AgriSETA/01/2021

Information: Tebogo, Tel: (012) 301 5600, E-mail: tebogom@agriseta.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, MIS, Management information system

A service provider is also sought for the digitisation of paper-based documents for a period of six months.

Tender no: AgriSETA/04/2021

Information: Dineo Dhlongolo, Tel: (012) 301 5616, E-mail: Dineo@agriseta.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Imaging, Digitisation

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites service providers to bid for the provision of biometric and IAM and Social Relieve of Distress (SRD) system support and maintenance for the period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Aug - Bidders must registers their company name and contact details of one representative for the briefing session (to enable SASSA to comply with Covid19 protocols). Details must be sent to e-mail address: biamsrd2021@sassa.gov.za. NB: Failure to register as per above and to attend the compulsory briefing will render your bid invalid.

Tender no: SASSA:14-21-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: (012) 400 2412, E-mail: biamsrd2021@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Biometrics, Identity management, Support and maintenance

National Research Foundation

Provision of wireless access points and VSAT equipment is sought for farmhouses in the Karoo Astronomy advantage areas, for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Aug - Link

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/20/2021-22

Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@ska.ac.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking

South African National Space Agency

A service provider is sought to supply SANSA with a multi mission satellite data processing system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Aug

Tender no: EO/011/07/2021

Information: Azola Nodali, Tel: (012) 844 0428, E-mail: eo-scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Software

The agency also invites tenders for preferred suppliers of earth observation software development resources (IT resources) for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: EO/010/07/2021

Information: Azola Nodali, Tel: (012) 844 0428, E-mail: eo-scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

Mnquma Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of 84 laptops and laptop bags.

Tender no: SCM/MLM/95/20-21

Information: M Faku, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: mfaku@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Supply and installation of network points is also required for satellite offices.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/25/20-21

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Ekurhuleni East Tvet College

The college is calling for the supply, installation and support of an e-mail security and archiving solution for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Aug – Microsoft Teams. Suppliers to send their attendance requests to mxolisic@eec.edu.za by no later than 16:00 on the 6th of August 2021.

Tender no: EEC/T06/2021

Information: Mxolisi W. Chonco, Tel: (011) 730 6600, E-mail: mxolisic@eec.edu.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Software, E-mail, Security, Support and maintenance

Department of Labour

The department is advertising for the provision of self-help kiosks for the Compensation Fund Labour Centres and maintenance for the period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Jul

Tender no: TCF 15:2021/22

Information: Itumeleng Mokonyama, Cell: 079 600 8105, E-mail: Itumeleng.mokonyama@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Self-help

Stellenbosch Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for a web based power quality monitoring and management system on its electrical network until 30 June 2024.

Compulsory briefing: 21 July

Tender no: BSM 108/21

Information: Gerald Kraukamp or Lourens De Lange, Tel: (021) 808 8519/8302, E-mail: Gerald.Kraukamp@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2021

Tags: Software

Department of Defence

Bids are invited for the procurement for the maintenance and repairs of the integrated security system (CCTV and access control systems) for a period of three years at chief directorate: human resource management, Bank of Lisbon building. (procurement plan number: DOD PROC plan 21-22/hr div/529).

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-008-2020

Information: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Access control, Support and maintenance

The office of the Military Ombud requires upgrading and three year maintenance of its security system. (procurement plan no: DOD PROC plan 21-22/mil ombud/580).

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-014-2020R

Information: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Access control, Support and maintenance

Supply, installation and maintenance of the security system at Military Police division headquarters and Central Procurement Service Centre is also sought. (procurement plan number: DOD PROC plan 21-22/log div/533)

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-018-2020R

Information: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Access control, Support and maintenance

Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator

The organisation requires ICT Checkpoint Firewall.

Tender no: OPFA/ICT/042021

Information: Magadi Tshitannye, Tel: (012) 748 4048, E-mail: tenders@pfa.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security

Ntabankulu Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the development, review and alignment of ICT strategy, ICT governance framework, ICT master systems plan and ICT policies.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Aug - Virtual via Microsoft Teams, link will be shared on www.ntabankulu.gov.za.

Tender no: NLM/CS/DRAICTSGFMPP/2021/2022

Information: Olwethu Mdudi, Cell: 082 786 0772, E-mail: mdudio@ntabankulu.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting

Provision of website hosting, back-up management, development, redesign, and provision of maintenance services is also required for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Aug - Virtual via Microsoft Teams, link will be shared on www.ntabankulu.gov.za.

Tender no: NLM/CS/WHDRMS/2021/2022

Information: Olwethu Mdudi, Cell: 082 786 0772, E-mail: mdudio@ntabankulu.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Hosting, Software, Consulting, Back-up, Support and maintenance

Rand West Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for online and real time prepaid electricity vending, revenue protection, ICT back-end, metering and credit control management for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-2/001/2021/2022

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0097, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services

Matzikama Municipality

A service provider is sought for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: T4/2021-2022

Information: Esau Everts, Tel: (027) 201 3439, E-mail: esaue@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

The fund invites bids from experienced, suitably qualified service providers to procure Citrix licences.

Tender no: RAF/2021/000010

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Technology Innovation Agency

The agency is looking for an enterprise resource system.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul - Microsoft Teams. Applicants to e-mail mandisa.pitso@tia.org.za. Please write BRIEFING SESSION LINK on the subject line to request for the link.

Tender no: TIA005/2021

Information: Mandisa Pitso, Tel: (012) 472 2751, E-mail: mandisa.pitso@tia.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

Community Schemes Ombud Service

CSOC wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Eset license renewal and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: CSOS010-2021

Information: Jabulile Sithole, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

The metro is looking for a service provider to provide an interim automatic fare collection (AFC) and advanced public transport management system (APTMS) for a period of three years.

Tender no: MMM/BID 615: 2020/2021

Information: Athenkosi Godongwana, Tel: (051) 405 8799, E-mail: athenkosi.godongwana@mangaung.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Software

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Bids are invited for an enterprise risk, governance and compliance tool for a period of five years.

Tender no: SCMN012/2021

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Risk, Governance, Compliance

Supply and delivery of two back-up devices with support and maintenance is also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCMN016/2021

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Back-up

Dannhauser Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality is looking for provision of bulk processing, printing, posting and distribution of monthly statements.

Tender no: 05/07/2021

Information: M.J Hlongwane, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: joeh@dannhauser.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Managed printing

Eskom

Maintenance and support of Oracle Primavera P6 is sought for a period of eight months.

Tender no: CORP 5457

Information: Thomas Manaka, Tel: (011) 800 5471, E-mail: manakamt@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a XBRL taxonomy development, maintenance and training service provider.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 07/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

The commission also wishes to appoint an ICT service provider to provide a privilege access management solution (PAM) - installation, implementation, maintenance and support services.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 08/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Privilege access management

An ICT services provider is sought to provide installation, configuration, support and maintenance of a next generation firewall solution.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 09/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Firewall

Sentech Limited

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to develop model for a merged entity.

Tender no: SENT/MERGERS/2021

Information: Mchunub, Tel: (011) 471 4506, E-mail: quotations2@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Telecommunications

Water Research Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of fraud hotline services for a period of five years.

Tender no: WRC006-2021/22

Information: Nhlanhla Baloyi, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: tenders@wrc.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Contact centres, Call centres

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The supply and delivery of cache battery and hard drives is sought for the ICT department of Metrorail KZN.

Tender no: PR 10324634

Information: Cornelia Pieterse, Tel: (031) 813 0194, E-mail: cpieterse2@metrorail.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Hard drives, Cache batteries

The agency is also advertising for the provision of resources for software maintenance, support and development services for Metrorail KZN regional systems (purchase agreement for 12 months) as and when required.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/07/2021/002/Q

Information: Mzuzu Mhlongo, Tel: (031) 813 0061, E-mail: mzuzu.mhlongo@prasa.com.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The bank requires building information modelling (BIM) hardware and software.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Aug – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP198/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: Davidn2@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Building information modelling

DBSA is also looking for a professional service provider for the provision of technical advisory services to National Treasury’s Intergovernmental Relations branch for the Cities Support Programme to enable streamlined online reporting by eight metropolitan municipalities , local government monitoring, evaluation and reporting specialist.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 Aug – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP201/2021

Information: Tebogo Saudi, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: TebogoSCM@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Internet, Cloud computing

Broadband Infraco SOC

The company is advertising for the provision of cloud hosted telephony private branch exchange (PBX), voice over ip (VoIP) over a period of 24 months.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0278

Information: Karabo Musa, Tel: (011) 235 1848, E-mail: karabo.musa@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Hosting, Telephony, VoIP

Gauteng Growth and Development Agency

A service provider is sought for network infrastructure installation at the OR Tambo International Airport Special Economic Zone precinct 1 building four (superblock).

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Jul

Tender no: GIDZ/02/2021-2022/ICT INFRASTRUCTURE

Information: Nathi Mchunu, Tel: (011) 085 2400, E-mail: Nathim@ggda.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is looking for a service provider to supply, install, and commission a radio frequency monitoring system in the Karoo Central Astronomy Advantage areas on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, preferential procurement regulation: 2017.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ICASA 49/2021

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3810, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Software

Small Enterprise Development Agency

SEDA wishes to procure a suitable service provider with relevant and adequate expertise to provide entrepreneurs, business advisors and information officers with an online business intelligence platform. This platform should offer the data and information essential for all business owners to help them start, operate, access markets and grow their businesses.

Tender no: RFQ NO-83/2021

Information: F Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Business Intelligence, Cloud computing, Software-as-a-service, SaaS

Majuba TVET College

The college is calling for bids for the supply, delivery and installation in working order of access control security measures at the Majuba Technology Campus, Nkosi Albert Luthuli Road, Section 5, Madadeni, 2951.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Aug

Tender no: MTC 19/02 C

Information: Leizle Landsberg, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: leizle.landsberg@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security

National Consumer Tribunal

The tribunal requires provision of Microsoft Teams voice services.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug -Microsoft Teams

Tender no: NCT-4/3/2/40

Information: Malikah Groenewald, Tel: (010) 006 0520, E-mail: mgroenewald@thenct.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Conferencing, Video Conferencing, Voice

South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator

SADPMR is advertising for the provision of web hosting services for the period of 03 years.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug - Microsoft Teams

Tender no: NCT-4/3/2/40

Information: Malikah Groenewald, Tel: (010) 006 0520, E-mail: mgroenewald@thenct.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Internet, Hosting

Request for information

Broadband Infraco SOC

Pricing is required for commonly used network cards and modules within the Broadband Infraco network.

Tender no: RF18846

Information: Zanele Sibiya, Tel: (011) 235 1616, E-mail: Zanele.Sibiya@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications

Expressions of interest

Sentech Limited

The organisation is calling for expressions of interest to collaborate and contribute towards research, innovation and skills development in Sentech’s Centres of Innovation in institutions of higher learning.

Tender no: EOI/001/2021-22

Information: Willem Klopper, Tel: (011) 471 4709, E-mail: klopperw@sentech.co.za, innovation@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Telecommunications

Results

Education, Training and Development Practices SETA

Implementation of the management information system (MIS) and decision support system (DSS) for the ETDP SETA.

Tender no: SCMU: 04 - 2020/21

Successful bidder: Not disclosed

Value: Not disclosed

Unemployment Insurance Fund

Request to deviate from the normal procurement process and a request for approval to extend the contract of Vindhya Systems to supply ICT resources to develop and support systems for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for a period not exceeding 12 months.

Tender no: Deviation

Successful bidder: Vindhya Systems

Value: Not disclosed

Request to deviate from the normal procurement processes and appoint Adapt IT Holdings LTD for the provision of CaseWare software for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: Deviation

Successful bidder: Adapt IT Holdings LTD

Value: Not disclosed

Film and Publication Board

Microsoft licenses.

Tender no: RFT

Successful bidder: Not disclosed

Value: Not disclosed