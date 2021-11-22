DCC distributes Lenovo Chromebook

Official distributor Drive Control Corporation has announced the immediate availability of several exciting products from Lenovo’s Chromebook series, providing its South African and other SADC channel partners with a compelling and cost-effective option to enter this potentially lucrative segment of the marketplace.

The Lenovo Chromebook ranges are packed with tailored features that allow the channel to provide a cost-effective yet high-performance products to verticals such as the education sector. DCC is distributing the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise, Lenovo 14e Gen 2, Lenovo 100e and 300e Gen 2 offerings.

“We’re delighted to add the Lenovo Chromebook series to our existing Lenovo product offering. Our partners will find the Chromebooks are truly competitive products that undoubtedly set the benchmark for high-performance computing without the resultant price tag,” comments Samantha Cook, Lenovo Computing Product Specialist at DCC.

“Additionally, it will open up previously untapped marketplaces which is major plus in time when customers are increasingly demanding products that fit hybrid working and education models,”

Lenovo Chromebook – tailored for education

The Lenovo 14e Gen 2, Lenovo 100e and 300e Gen 2 have all been optimised for hybrid learning. The Lenovo 14e, for example, meet the independent MIL-SPEC 801H standard specifications which determine whether a product can withstand the effects of difficult environmental conditions.

In addition, Lenovo’s own stringent education specifications call for reinforced ports and hinges, with rubber bumpers to protect from accidental drops.

The Lenovo 14e, available in storm grey aluminium, is powered by AMD processors optimised for Chromebooks and feature:

USB Type-C port allows flexible docking for easy connection of external devices and supports quick charging by providing up to 80% battery power in an hour;

Chrome OS;

HDMI port that enables connection of a second display to extend the learning workspace; and

End-user privacy is enhanced with the addition of a physical webcam shutter.

Lenovo 100e and 300e Gen Chromebooks are extremely cost-effective, attainable offerings which make it ideal with workstation deployments at schools and tertiary education institutions. Both products come in black, are lightweight and feature Intel Celeron processors, Chrome OS and impressive battery life and connectivity options.

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga – filled to the brim

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is portable, efficiency boosting laptop that delivers the reliability and durability expected from a ThinkPad with the cloud-based simplicity offered by Google Chrome.

It comes in a beautiful Abyss Blue design and offers diverse productivity and creativity possibilities thanks to its 360-degree Yoga hinge. Designed to offer businesses and frontline workers features to enhance the user experience, the C13 Yoga is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5 3500C processors, optimised for Chromebook and can be configured with a 13.3-inch narrow bezel touch display.

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook offer the following features:

Up to AMD Ryzen 5 3500C mobile processors;

Chrome OS;

13-inch FHD IPS touch displays with narrow bezels;

Less than 1.5kg (3.3 pounds) and 15.5mm thin;

Webcam with privacy shutter and fingerprint reader;

World-facing camera for easy on-the-go snapshots;

Garaged pen;

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports with an HDMI 2.0 port; and

Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Lenovo 100e, 300e and 14e can be upgraded to four-year Premium Care with onsite warranty and the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga can be upgraded to a five-year Premier Support with onsite warranty.