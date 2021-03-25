ZTE LTE Router MF286 series supports Irdeto’s Trusted Home solution

ZTE LTE Router MF286R and ZTE LTE Router MF286C combine the solid delivery of a stationary router with the versatility of a mobile WiFi router.

The devices support the latest network standards, primarily LTE Advanced (aggregation of two bands, downloading at speeds up to 300 Mb/s), and within the WiFi network, it supports the 802.11ac standard (2×2 MIMO, or up to 867 Mb/s). There are four Gigabit Ethernet ports, a USB 2.0 port for connecting a USB drive and file sharing, as well as an analogue telephone line connector.

Additionally, there is a built-in modem and a slot for mini SIM cards, under the plugs, and two SMA connectors for the external LTE antenna.

From an innovation perspective, there are unique features such as the ability to choose the bandwidth that can be used by the modem built into the router. The WiFi capabilities are impressive, with the advantage of simultaneous operation of both the 2.4GHz and the 5GHz bands. The routers have a WiFi optimisation function – it scans the radio band, detects existing networks and automatically selects the best channel.

Power through partnership

The partnership with Irdeto has elevated an already impressive offering.

Trusted Home by Irdeto and Minim is an AI-driven WiFi management and security platform that enables broadband providers to deliver a better, safer connected experience. Its intuitive service portal transforms support teams into smart home experts overnight, providing AI-powered network-level threat detection and remote troubleshooting features for top call issues; and its self-care mobile app empowers broadband subscribers to personalise and optimise their home Internet experience. As a result, the platform helps broadband providers boost customer satisfaction and retention while increasing ARPU and lowering operating expenses from truck rolls and support calls by as much as 50%.

Now, operators delivering home broadband LTE using these ZTE routers can easily deploy Trusted Home to their customers and quickly launch products with features such as guided WiFi system set-up, parental controls, ad blocking, privacy settings, security alerts and more.

“In our pursuit to bring more innovative and competitive products to our customer, we are happy to announce the partnership with Irdeto in Trusted Home solution,” said Jerry Zhou, Chairperson of ZTE South Africa. “Our team is very pleased to partner with Irdeto. Combining our expertise and experience in equipment with Irdeto's impressive platform gives operators the ability to offer a competitive product to their own customers.”

The technology partnership also means the ZTE LTE Router MF286 series is ideally suited to media streaming and provision partners.