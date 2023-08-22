Wemade Celebrates Second Anniversary of MIR4 Global Service with Special Events!

Wemade celebrates 2nd anniversary of MIR4 on August 22 (Graphic: Wemade)

Wemade's blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 is holding a number of events starting from August 22nd to celebrate the second anniversary of service.

“Gold Goblin’s Gold Ingot Exchange Shop” will be open until September 11th. Users will be able to bring “Mir Gold Ingot” obtained from hunting monsters to the NPC “Second Anniversary Gold Goblin” located in each major city to exchange with various items such as Tier II Secondary Weapons and Earrings, “Legendary Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone,” and “Second Anniversary Dragon God Badge.”

In addition, the “Divine Dragon’s Blessing” event will give users another opportunity to combine items of the highest grade of their previous failed combine attempts. And users will be able to get items like “Legendary Constitution Enhancement Box” and “Legendary Promotion Material Box” from the “Second Anniversary Goblin 14-Day Check-in” event until September 18th.

The “Divine Dragon’s Surprise Gift” event will be available for three days starting from August 26th. Users will be able to obtain “Vigor Pill,” “Divine Dragon’s Surprise Gift Chest,” and more upon logging in during designated times.

And new war content “Altar of Black Dragon” has been added to MIR4's Domination Server. Users will be able to enjoy exciting PvP content while defending “Altar of Black Dragon” built in “Domination Labyrinth,” “Black Dragon Valley,” and “Tower of Black Dragon” from other clans. Upon successfully defending the altar, the defense will be granted powerful clan buffs that boost EVA, Antidemon Power, and Accuracy, based on where the altar is built.

From My Battle, To Our War! Detailed information on MIR4 can be found on the official website.

