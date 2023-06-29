Quectel unveils white paper showcasing OEMs' growing embrace of IoT for global digital transformation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today released a comprehensive whitepaper shedding light on the positive contributions of IoT technology to society and the environment. Titled 'Why IoT Technology is a Force for Good,' this publication explores the transformative role of IoT in fostering a safer, healthier, and more sustainable society.

With the number of IoT connected devices forecast by GSMA Intelligence to double between 2021 and 2030 to 37 billion*, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly embracing IoT as a powerful tool for driving digital transformation and generating significant benefits for the world. Over 7,000 Quectel customers across the globe are revolutionizing various industries and enhancing efficiency, safety, sustainability, and overall quality of life by integrating IoT technologies into their devices. IoT-enabled devices offer enhanced connectivity, allowing for seamless data exchange and real-time insights. This enables businesses to optimize their operations, streamline processes, and improve safety and resource management.

In sectors like healthcare, IoT-enabled medical devices enhance patient monitoring and enable remote healthcare services, improving access to quality care and empowering individuals to manage their health more effectively. Additionally, the adoption of IoT devices promotes sustainability by enabling energy-efficient systems and smart grids, reducing environmental impact. As device OEMs continue to embrace IoT technologies, the world stands to benefit from improved productivity, greater convenience, and a more sustainable future.

The white paper reveals how an optimized approach to design, development, distribution and manufacturing is enabling IoT products to have a positive impact while minimizing energy consumption, environmental impacts and costs for the end user. Critically, intelligent development means that the cost of technologies and components has reduced, democratizing access to innovation and enabling it to be applied to use cases that previously would have remained unviable.

“We’re delighted to publish our new whitepaper that explores why IoT technology is a force for good. The paper's references to a wide range of use cases highlight the profound influence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the sheer variety of projects it enables,” says Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “This abundance of examples underscores both the significant impact IoT is currently making and the diverse applications it supports. The outcomes experienced by citizens, patients and students demonstrate how IoT is protecting our environment, safeguarding our children and elderly, and following through on its promise to help build a smarter world.”

The concurrent advances in wireless connectivity, storage and computing and battery technology have revolutionized the capabilities of IoT and further helped to position IoT technologies to support society and improve everyone’s lives. Examples traverse the globe and take in multiple industries and the paper highlights use cases with transformative effects. One example was the utilization of IoT technologies to power Controlant’s Cold Chain as a Service offering which was adopted by Pfizer to support the delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Controlant’s thermal shipping box utilized Quectel’s EG25-G module which supports all LTE, UMTS, HSPA+, EDGE, GPRS and GSM bands and all global navigation satellite systems (GNSS).

The paper reveals a raft of IoT for good use cases including IoT enablement of patient care in Australia, optimization of crop yields in Brazil, reduction of environmental impacts on waste collection routes in EMEA and minimized wastage of battery resources in Europe. Other applications the paper explores that benefit humans include use cases in mine safety, connected EVs and initiatives to bridge the digital divide.

The paper goes on to highlight how success IoT for good initiatives rely on a robust, global ecosystem of vendors to drive innovation and ensure R&D can deliver new capabilities at affordable costs. The paper reports that the IoT ecosystem is increasingly diverse and able to support the needs of the hyperscale marketplace as developers move forward into the next wave of transformative innovation.

To read the whitepaper, visit: https://www.quectel.com/library/iot-for-good-white-paper

*GSMA Intelligence: https://www.gsma.com/mobilefordevelopment/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IoT-for-Development-Use-cases-delivering-impact.pdf