ICASA appoints Dr Charley Lewis as acting chairperson

Telecoms regulator the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has appointed Dr Charley Lewis as acting chairperson.

The appointment follows the resignation of Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng from ICASA in June.

Lewis was appointed ICASA councillor in 2020, together with Peter Zimri, Luthando Mkumathela, Yolisa Kedama and Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews.

ICASA defines its council as its highest decision-making body.

In a statement, the regulator says Lewis’s appointment is effective from 16 July 2022 to 3 April 2023, or until a chairperson is appointed in terms of section 5(1B) of the ICASA Act, 2000 (Act No 13 of 2000).

ICASA notes that today is the last day for Modimoeng at the authority.

The appointment of the acting chairperson is informed by the provisions of section 5(2) of the ICASA Act, which provides that “in the absence of the chairperson, the remaining councillors must, from their number, elect an acting chairperson, who, while he or she acts, may perform all the functions of the chairperson”, says the regulator.

“Dr Lewis has extensive experience across the field of ICT sector policy and regulation, ranging from telecommunications to broadcasting,” says ICASA.

“His knowledge and expertise cover a wide array of key areas, including universal access and service, consumer protection, statistics collation and analysis, spectrum management and the fourth industrial revolution.

“The authority looks forward to working with Dr Lewis in his role as the acting chairperson.”