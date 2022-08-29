White paper: XMPie and Open XM – a new approach when bridging print and digital media

Integrating digital and print media for effective individualised multichannel communication.



Cross-media communications (also referred to as multichannel or omnichannel communications) is all about engaging customers or prospects through individually relevant customer journeys that extend over time and multiple touch-points. When done well – creatively compelling and individually relevant touch points – such communications deliver excellent business results. Moreover, there is evidence that journeys with a mix of digital and print touch-points are more impactful than journeys that are purely digital.

A key implementation challenge in creating multichannel communications is to make sure these time-elapsed customer journeys with their interactive experiences over multiple touch-points will appear as one conversation rather than a babel of dialects reflecting the many different media types and touch-points. The other key challenge is to make sure that for each touch-point, the interaction experience will not only be relevant, but that for each touch-point it will be engaging, as the state-of-the-art experience that the touch point’s media-type enables.

Creating individualised multichannel communications that will deliver both “one conversation” and “state-of-the-art experience for each media” is the key challenge that XMPie technology aims to address.

This paper introduces Open XM – XMPie’s new approach for designing and developing the digital media touch-points of such multichannel dialogues. It embraces the state-of-the-art capabilities and workflows that are used today in the digital media world, while ensuring cross-channel consistency and synergy across the print and digital touch-points of the dialogue.

