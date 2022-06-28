IDU Announces a New Partnership with Sage to Integrate idu-Concept with Sage Intacct

IDU, a leading provider of Financial Budgeting, Modelling, Consolidation and Reporting solutions, today announced its integration with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system. IDU has also been listed as a certified Sage Intacct Marketplace partner.

The integration seamlessly connects Sage Intacct's general ledger data to idu-Concept’s powerful planning and reporting capabilities, giving finance professionals instant access to key information and allowing businesses to react faster to changing market conditions. It also increases cost-centre managers’ involvement, empowerment, and ownership of the numbers.

“In our rapidly changing business environment, having the ability to make real-time informed decisions based on a single version of the truth and using trusted cloud-based technology is the key to business success,” said Kevin Phillips, CEO, IDU Holdings.

Now more than ever, businesses are relying on their finance teams to provide strategic insight that can drive business growth. The integration between idu-Concept and Sage Intacct streamlines the planning process and empowers business managers to understand, control and account for their budgets more effectively.

“For our customers, Sage Intacct serves as the central component of a much larger trusted network of solutions,” said Melody Williams, Sage’s Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. “We continue to expand the list of pre-integrated solutions designed to ensure that data flows smoothly between business systems – helping customers streamline processes and make more informed decisions. The addition of idu-Concept to the Sage Intacct Marketplace will help our joint customers be more efficient and effective as their business grows.”

Both IDU and Sage deliver incredible value to users by empowering finance teams with deep functionality that automates complex processes and provides deep financial and operational insights to help companies grow.

IDU’s Sage Intacct integration is available via the Sage Intacct Marketplace. Visit the IDU profile page on the Sage Intacct Marketplace.