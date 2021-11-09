Intel Evo laptops for go-getters

The arrival of Intel Evo platform-based laptops have ushered in a new era of devices that are targeted at high-performing users on the go.

Intel worked in partnership with the best brands (partners), engineers and end-users to design a product that will maintain high standards of performance and a longer lasting battery life.

Laptops that carry the Intel Evo badge wake from sleep in less than a second and recharge the battery that lasts up to nine hours, in under 30 minutes.

Added to that, all Evo designs have instant on, improved artificial intelligence capabilities and lightning-fast connectivity.

If you are looking for a laptop that will suit your busy lifestyle, then look no further than getting a laptop with an Intel Evo badge, a new platform that requires laptop manufacturers to achieve minimum standards if they want to use the Evo badge on their latest hardware.

“All Evo approved designs from our partners need to adhere specific requirements to carry the Evo branding,” explains Intel Corporation’s South African Country Manager, Nitesh Doolabh.

“Instead of testing in artificial lab conditions, laptops are tested on battery power (unplugged), on a live network, logged into multiple cloud accounts, with the latest software updates, open common background applications and a screen that is outputting a brightness of 250 nits on LCD panels,” he says.

To help customers understand how each laptop design will perform under realistic circumstances, performance is measured on “day-in-the-life” workflows.

Says Doolabh: “Based on customer research, Intel identified a group of high-performing customers. These are go-getters that prioritise mobility and connectivity because they are highly productive and use their laptop for work and personal passions.”

Axiz South Africa, the official distributor of Intel’s product range, says the arrival of Intel Evo badge is essentially about verified real-world performance.

Wherever you see the Intel Evo badge, you can count on designs to have the following combination of purposeful technologies optimised for the experience you crave:

Outstanding performance

The Intel Evo platform-based laptop uses 11th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics, enabling the user to deliver three times faster photo and video editing.

Fast wireless internet connections

Every hardware with Intel Evo has nearly three times faster internet speed with built-in Intel WiFi 6 technology.

Battery power like no other

For a person on the move, nothing will annoy you more than leaving your laptop power cord at home. With Intel Evo, all designs with FHD displays under the new standards, you can count on nine hours of battery life, allowing you to work anywhere peacefully.

High quality screen

With new and improved technologies, laptop screens have evolved over the years. With the latest Intel Iris Xe, you can enjoy graphics and razor-thin bezels that make screen time more enjoyable.

Wakes in a second

One notable feature in a laptop designed on the Intel Evo platform is the speed at which the device wakes. It takes less than a second to wake, a 40% more responsive speed.

Lightning speed wireless connection

The devices come with Thunderbolt 4, a wireless cable connection interface developed by Intel that provides 40Gbps bandwidth for data and video.

“When you're shopping for the best thin and light notebook, it's far easier to look for Evo than to delve into spec sheets. You can trust that Intel Evo laptop designs have been tested. Think 25 apps and 200 tasks repeated 15 times under real-world conditions to ensure it will perform the way you need it to,” concludes Doolabh.