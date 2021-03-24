Datacentrix named as only South African Tier One Infinidat reseller and services partner

High performing and secure ICT solutions provider Datacentrix has officially been given the title of South Africa’s only tier one authorised reseller and service partner by global provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, Infinidat.

According to Graeme Dendy, Services Manager for the Converged Solutions team at Datacentrix, the Infinidat high-performance enterprise solutions are an excellent addition to Datacentrix’s storage offering. “Infinidat has been recognised for its high performing, quality solutions and excellent customer experience by world-leading research and advisory company, Gartner, in its January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage, and also as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays.

“As a company that aims to provide clients with a more cost-effective, on-premises and cloud storage as a service (STaaS) experience, we can certainly attest to the reliability of Infinidat’s solutions, having not seen a single outage over the local installed base since our partnership kicked off early last year.

“Infinidat provides an excellent offering, and is well placed in the marketplace, particularly at the mid-sized to enterprise level,” Dendy adds. “Not only is the product set straightforward for our technical engineers to work on, our clients are also finding it extremely easy to use.”

At a tier one level, Datacentrix enjoys a direct partnership with Infinidat, and has been trained to install and perform break/fix after-sales and warranty services.

“As our designated tier one reseller and services partner locally, Datacentrix has been endorsed by Infinidat to provide critical implementation, support and maintenance for our offering in the South African market,” states Hayden Sadler, Country Manager for South Africa at Infinidat.

“Datacentrix provides us with end-to-end services across the country, thanks to its national footprint. The organisation retains excellent technical skills and resources, and we see this strategic partnership growing from strength to strength as we jointly deliver Infinidat’s innovative data storage solutions to South African businesses,” he concludes.

