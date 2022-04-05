Wallet Factory Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2022 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

Wallet Factory, a FinTech provider of reliable digital financial services and platforms for banks and NBFI, has announced to become the winner of a GOLD Stevie® Award for the Innovation in Technology Development in the Financial Services category in the third annual Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, sponsored by the RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Wallet Factory has won gold for its tech-driven software solutions for financial businesses by taking part in the only business awards program that recognizes innovative companies across 17 nations in the MENA region. With over 700 nominations applied, the juries’ evaluation was based on the ratings given by over 100 executives worldwide.

“It is an honor for us to get such an outstanding award as acknowledgement of our product excellence,” said Michael Miro, CEO of Wallet Factory. “MENA is of paramount priority for our company for the next decade as the region has become a true lodestone for financial businesses that seek the FinTech innovations we offer.”

The winners of this iconic event will be celebrated at the gala ceremony on May 21. The event’s venue is the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The business development team of Wallet Factory will be definitely present at this banquet, since the company has just opened its new office in Dubai, UAE.

Maggie Miller, the President of Stevie Awards commented, “We are delighted to recognize the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations across the MENA region in the 2022 edition of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards.”