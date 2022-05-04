Entravision Expands into Kenya and Names New Director of Local Operations

Entravision (NYSE: EVC or “the Company”), a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company, announced today its expansion into Kenya. This expansion provides Entravision, through its Africa-based digital business unit, Entravision 365 Digital, a presence in East Africa, as it looks to expand its breadth of digital solutions, media representations and creative services to new emerging markets.

With the expansion into Kenya, the Company also welcomes Maggie Ndirangu as its newly appointed Managing Director of Kenya Operations. Ms. Ndirangu has regional expertise and extensive knowledge of the digital landscape across Africa. This expansion aligns with Entravision's goal to position Entravision 365 Digital as a local digital marketing solutions powerhouse, serving African companies and local leaders with advanced branding, performance, and creative needs.

“We’re thrilled to launch Entravision’s operations in Kenya, an exciting market for our African expansion,” said Julian Jordaan, CEO of Entravision 365 Digital. “With the third highest connected consumer base in Sub-Saharan Africa, and growing at a rapid rate, we believe that these numbers will only continue to climb and ultimately represent 17% of the digital advertising industry within the Sub-Saharan market by 2023. Kenya also has incredible talent and an advertising ecosystem primed with opportunity.”

Jordaan continued, “We are also pleased to welcome Maggie Ndirangu as Managing Director of our Kenyan operations. Maggie is an exceptional leader who brings with her years of knowledge in the marketing and advertising industries. She will be taking our partnerships, media representations and services to brands across the Kenya market.”

"Kenya has become a technology powerhouse in Africa over the last few years, with many global companies setting up Sub-Saharan African headquarters here. I'm honored to be joining Entravision to lead the Company’s expansion into East Africa and deliver marketing solutions that help businesses reach consumers, drive engagements and promote positive business impact across this region,” said Maggie Ndirangu.

Sub-Saharan Africa is an attractive digital marketplace with nearly 500 million digitally connected consumers. Importantly, the Sub-Saharan African customer is young, tech-savvy and digitally connected. By combining the Company’s platform and publisher partnerships with technology-driven design service, or “365 Studio,” Entravision’s evolution continues into a leading marketing technology service provider in the world’s highest growth economies.