Targus to acquire Hyper by Sanho Corporation diversifying its accessory portfolio geared towards Apple and PC consumers

Targus, the industry leader in laptop cases and tech accessory products, announced today that it has acquired Sanho and the Hyper brand of products, a leading technology brand in cutting-edge IT and mobile accessories with a focus on portable power, data storage and connectivity products, with a strong emphasis on the Apple related products and customers.

“We’re thrilled to add Hyper to our overall company. This addition of Hyper allows for Targus to add capability and support to Hyper’s growing tech brand and gives Hyper access to new channels, customers and a global footprint of sales and marketing resources. Hyper has a strong and exciting brand that has excellent reach into the Apple community and, importantly, the combination also brings really talented people to our team,” says Mikel Williams, CEO and Chairman at Targus.

“We’re excited to join Targus and gain access to a strong B2B global distribution vehicle for the Hyper brand, as well as stronger international sales and marketing resources,” says Daniel Chin, CEO of Hyper. “We focus on first-to-market, award-winning innovative products that will bring long-term value to the combined company.”

Targus will remain headquartered in Anaheim, California and Hyper will maintain separate headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and continue to be managed by Daniel Chin as its President. The Targus and Hyper brand identities will remain uniquely independent.