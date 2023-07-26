Say hello to two SA savings apps that give you real cash back wherever you shop

Apps such as HUAWEI AppGallery have made it possible for users to receive cash back directly into their accounts.

Modern shopping has facilitated the development of saving apps, cards and loyalty programmes that can help you save money on groceries and shopping. These programmes are designed to incentivise customer loyalty and provide exclusive discounts, rewards and personalised offers.

With the rise of digital technology, many stores have partnered with apps that offer cash back for simply snapping till slips. This digital integration allows for easier access to discounts and personalised offers. In a challenging economic world, downloading such apps that allow you to snap and save on groceries can be incredibly helpful in managing your expenses.

App marketplaces have become key tools for users seeking to simplify their daily tasks

By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, apps such as HUAWEI AppGallery, one of the top three app marketplaces globally, have made it possible for users to receive cash back directly into their accounts – making their purchases even more rewarding. Users can explore a multitude of participating retailers and brands, capturing receipts or product bar codes to unlock exclusive cash back offers. This innovative approach not only enhances the shopping experience, but also encourages users to discover new products, brands and experiences while enjoying tangible financial benefits. With its series of 'snap n save' apps, HUAWEI AppGallery is empowering users to maximise convenience and savings, redefining how they engage with the world around them.

Introducing the SnapnSave and SavvySaver: Must-have apps to download this winter

SnapnSave is an app that gives you cash back when you shop in-store. No paper coupons, no cards and no loyalty points. Just real cash back on items that you buy every day, leaving you with more to spend on specific things you want.

SnapnSave has partnered with top South African brands that pay consumers cash back just for buying products. To happily snap and save, simply download the app, view and book the coupons you want on the app, buy your groceries as per normal, keep your till slips and, lastly, snap a photo of your till slip using the SnapnSave app.

Consumers can proceed to check their SnapnSave wallet, where you can cash out directly to any bank account, including Absa, Capitec, Standard Bank, FNB and Nedbank.

The SnapnSave app is not linked to any specific retailers, meaning you can shop almost anywhere. This includes grocery stores such as Checkers SA, Shoprite SA, Pick n Pay, Spar and Woolworths. Pharmacies such as Dis-chem, Clicks and independents stores and home and clothing stores such as Edgars, Jet, Mr Price, hyper stores like Game and Makro, specialty stores including Food Lovers Market, forecourt sores at Engen, Shell, Total and fast-food outlets including KFC, McDonalds and Burger King.

For those who love the cinema, you’ll be happy to know that Ster-Kinekor and NuMetro enable you to SnapnSave too.

Similarly, to SnapnSave, the SavvySaver app uses your till slips to help you earn free cash back and rewards. All you are required to do is download the app, sign up and begin to scan as many slips as you can. You can redeem your points to earn cash back, purchase vouchers, make charitable donations or buy airtime. What’s more, you can earn extra points through featured brands, special offers and friend referrals.

Walk into any store, including Boxer, Jumbo and OK or shop via online platforms such as Takealot, Woolworths and PnP ASAP. Need to stop at a forecourt to fill up on petrol and buy essentials? No problem, the SavvySaver app also allows you to snap and scan your till slips from any South African petrol station.

Promising horizons: Unlocking boundless potential

In the future, you’re more likely to witness more apps that allow you to save on your purchases.

If you’re wondering why there is an increase in this initiative, read more below:

There is a need for increased foot traffic. Cash back apps often have a large user base. By partnering with respective apps, stores attract new customers who are interested in earning cash back rewards, which leads to increased foot traffic and potential sales.

Data and insights are important. Partnering with apps provides stores with valuable data and insight into customer shopping behaviour. They analyse the data to understand customer preferences, purchase patterns and trends. This information can help stores make informed decisions regarding inventory, marketing strategies and promotions.

Next up is marketing and promotions. Apps usually have a significant online presence and marketing reach. Through partnership, stores can benefit from exposure to a wider audience through app promotions, e-mail marketing, social media campaigns and targeted advertisements.

Of course, there is a great need for competitive advantage. In a competitive retail landscape, offering cash back incentives through partnerships with apps gives stores unique strengths and qualities that enable them to outperform others in the market. It differentiates retailers and creates an added incentive for customers to choose any store for their shopping needs.

Lastly, partnering with cash back apps aligns with the ongoing trend of digital transformation in the retail industry. It allows stores to embrace technology and adapt to changing consumer preferences. By integrating with these apps, stores can provide a seamless and convenient shopping experience for customers.

Need to save on all your purchases this winter? Wait no longer, head over to HUAWEI AppGallery and discover more apps that can help you with major discounts, which will make your shopping worthwhile.