ZTE and China Telecom boast 5G strength with QCell 5G SuperMIMO solution

Quanzhou, China.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, together with the Quanzhou branch of China Telecom, has taken the lead in deploying the QCell 5G SuperMIMO solution in Quanzhou, China.

According to the location distribution of user terminal (UE), the QCell 5G SuperMIMO solution can combine two technologies, namely super cell and MU-MIMO, to adaptively perform multi-UE space division pairing. The solution is applicable to the scenarios of both digital QCell and traditional distributed antenna system (DAS), effectively solving the contradiction between "interference" and "capacity" and exponentially increasing user perception.

As the field test results show, before SuperMIMO is enabled, the QCell super cell throughput is 1.07Gbps, and reaches 2.2Gbps, 3Gbps and 4.05Gbps respectively after it is enabled. That greatly improves user experiences with 2 UE, 3 UE and 4 UE performing services at the same time.

In 2020, ZTE and China Telecom jointly launched the innovative 2.1GHz NR eDAS indoor distribution solution, which is the first 5G network performance improvement solution based on the traditional 2.1GHz NR indoor distribution system in the industry. The solution successfully overcomes the bottleneck of the traditional system.

To date, SuperMIMO has developed into another innovative indoor distribution technology following the eDAS solution, demonstrating great technical strength of the Quanzhou branch of China Telecom and ZTE in the research and innovative application of communication networks. Moving forward, both parties will be further committed to building high-quality 5G networks for their users through technical innovations.





