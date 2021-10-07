Milliseconds matter: Why the right router is crucial for a great gaming experience

Gamers who invest heavily in the latest devices and games may still be missing out on the intended gaming experience by overlooking one of the key components of a home gaming infrastructure – the router.

This is according to Charl Van Den Berg, ASUS Product Manager at Tarsus Distribution, and Jonathan Nelson (AKA Wootdini), a gaming streamer, caster and reviewer.

Nelson says even the youngest gamers in South Africa do diligent research into the games and devices they want, resulting in a consumer-driven ‘pull’ rather than ‘push’ sales environment. However, routers are often neglected, he says. Many gamers using WiFi connections are still depending on the mainstream routers supplied by an ISP, which do not deliver the ideal gaming experience.

“Router choice has a massive and underestimated impact on the gaming experience. You need proper, stable connectivity or you could experience bad ping, packet loss or ‘rubber banding’. If you have just milliseconds of lag, you could be killed in a multiplayer game without even knowing it,” he says.

“Most games in the world right now can’t be played with an internet connection. If you can’t sync with your client, you basically can’t access the game. In South Africa, so many gamers have unstable and poor connections that you’ll find professional league games starting an hour or more after they were scheduled to begin, because teams spend so long looking for the best host with the best connection. A lot of gamers don’t even know what they are missing, and what these systems can actually do.”

Nelson recommends that gamers intending to use WiFi rather than a physical LAN cable invest in a dedicated mesh gaming router that allows users to prioritise certain devices and traffic.

Says Van Der Walt: “ASUS gaming routers provide the very best gaming experience, with an arsenal of features and tools designed to improve online gaming performance. The award-winning ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) Rapture GT-AX1100 tri-band WiFi 6 Gaming Router is the world's first 10 Gigabit WiFi router with a quad-core CPU, PS5 compatible, 2.5G port, DFS band, wtfast, Adaptive QoS, AiMesh for mesh WiFi system and free network security.

"It delivers faster WiFi speed, better range and longer battery life, with rock solid stability. Tri-band networking lets you dedicate one 5GHz band to gaming only, so you can avoid competing for bandwidth with other devices on your home network – even if other network users need to use a VPN.” The GT-AX11000 also comes with a 2.5G WAN/LAN port for up to 2.5X faster data transfers than regular Ethernet. Plus, it features Aura RGB lighting, which can display hundreds of colours and multiple effects.

