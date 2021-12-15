HP learning companion notebooks empower youth for tomorrow’s success

As Africa positions itself to emerge from the pandemic, young people will increasingly need to adjust to new ways of studying, creating, and – importantly – connecting. HP's range of HP 15 Notebooks are the ideal learning companions. The HP15 notebook 15s-fq2003ni powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processors are built to equip the youth with the best tools for the new normal.

Efforts are taking place to give young people access to better learning equipment; many learners on the continent currently rely on cellphones or smartphones to continue learning during this digital age – but it is crucial for learners and parents to be aware of the available and affordable options to help learners prepare for the classroom of the future.

“HP is committed to bringing the best and latest technology to enable people to connect and create from anywhere,” said Vice-President and Managing Director of HP in Africa, Bradley Pulford. “We understand the need to adapt to a rapidly changing academic environment to stay on top and prepare yourself for tomorrow's success. The fast-processing speed of the HP 15-inch notebooks enables you to bring your ideas to life through quick research, collaboration and execution; at the same time, the long battery life will allow you to stay uninterrupted and productive.”

What to expect from HP 15 notebooks?

Learn from anywhere – On or off campus, carry the thin and light notebooks around easily for studying on the go.

Study without interruption – A long battery life is critical so your child can keep working, even during power cuts. It also helps them to move freely and study from wherever they want to, reducing the need to carry the charger, or always have a charging point nearby. Fast charge technology is a must these days, so look for a battery that can recharge 50% of its battery in just 45 minutes, allowing your child to study and create all day.

HD camera – A TrueVision HD camera enables the users to collaborate remotely, even in low light conditions. Its built-in digital microphone takes care of clear sound to get your points across.

Light, thin design – Beyond the stylish looks, a thin, easy-to-carry 15-inch notebook is easy to take to and from school or work, while being big enough to see and complete tasks.

Pricing and availability:

The HP 15 Notebook is available in South Africa for a starting price of R8 999.

For more information, please click here.