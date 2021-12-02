i2c Partners with BEYON Money and Visa to Launch First Open Banking Super App in Bahrain

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with BEYON Money, the mobile super app launched by Batelco Financial Services, which is the fintech arm of Bahrain’s leading digital solutions and telecommunications provider.

Backed by a recently-secured, first-of-its-kind open banking license from the Central Bank of Bahrain, the BEYON Money super app will host a digital wallet that enables retail, bill, and peer-to-peer payments for its users, connects to bank accounts through open banking, delivers financial insights and provides digital remittances. BEYON Money will develop card issuing and processing functionalities through i2c’s agile banking and payments platform which will also integrate additional partners and services.

Through i2c’s Fintech Fast Track certification, BEYON Money will tap into Visa’s network infrastructure to launch a digital-first debit program to the market with a physical card option available upon request. Additionally, i2c has integrated with local switch, Benefit, connecting consumers to billers across Bahrain, allowing them to pay utilities, rent, mobile, and more via their smartphone. The app is backed by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

“We are proud to partner with BEYON Money and its visionary team as they work to reimagine everyday financial life for their country,” said Aurangzaib Khan, General Manager, MEA Region of i2c Inc. “Our building block technology was designed to help visionaries like Batelco Financial Services to create new possibilities in banking and payments, and their BEYON Money super app is a perfect embodiment of that philosophy.”

According to the World Bank’s Global Findex report, nearly one in five individuals in Bahrain are unbanked, while the nation enjoys a 131% mobile penetration rate. With this super app, Batelco is looking to leverage its leadership position in mobile to accelerate financial inclusion across the nation, with plans to expand to more countries in the near future.