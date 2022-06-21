ICT tenders: Back to business

Activity on National Treasury’s eTender portal is picking up following months of stagnation over the validity of 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations.

Now that tenders can again be advertised and awarded in line with the regulations, government is beginning to catch up on requirements that needed to be put on hold while certainty was sought from the Constitutional Court.

Local government drove last week’s tender increases; however, this week is driven largely by state-owned companies, regulators and agencies. National government also makes an appearance, while the KwaZulu Natal Provincial Legislature grabs attention with a number of requirements being placed on the table.

Increased demand sees software returning to the top spot with a total of 64 opportunities on offer, up from 58. The hardware sector, however, sees the biggest jump climbing to 48 off last week’s 39. The services and telecommunications see slight declines, dropping to 57 and 16 tenders respectively.

New tenders

uMhlathuze Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality invites proposals for the maintenance of Cisco network devices for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Jun

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH983-21/22

Information: Lunga Mthembu, Tel: (035) 907 5166, E-mail: Mthembul@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance

Project management services proposals are invited for the SAP enterprise resource planning solution as and when required until 31 October 2024.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH964-21/22

Information: Mthokozisi Manzini, Tel: (035) 907 5159, E-mail: ManziniM@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Enterprise Resource Planning, Professional services, Project management

Matzikama Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires supply of speed law enforcement equipment and provision of back-up office for collection of traffic and municipal by law fines for a three year period.

Tender no: T21/2021-2022

Information: Esau Everts, Tel: (027) 201 3439, E-mail: esaue@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Law enforcement

Department of Home Affairs

A professional service provider is sought to design, built and supply virtual interactive self-service machines (KIOSK) to host live capture system for the application, processing and collection of smart ID cards and passports for a period of three years, with an option to renew for additional two subject to availability of funds and satisfactory services.

Tender no: DHA08-2022

Information: Lunga Njwabule, Tel: (012) 406 4027, E-mail: lunga.njwabule@dha.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software

Government Pensions Administration Agency

Proposals are invited for the back scanning of members and pensioners files; indexing of scanned members/pensioners files and documents; destruction of scanned documents and files for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GPAA 04/2022

Information: Lesego Motlhasedi, Tel: (012) 399 2523, E-mail: Lesego.Motlhasedi@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Managed services, Imaging, Document management

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at the O. R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery

A service provider is sought to provide data telecommunication network services, as well as lease and maintenance services for a period of 10 years.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP009/FY22.23/DATA COMMUNICATIONS

Information: Olwethu Fakude, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: olwethuf@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Networking, Data, Internet, Services, Support and maintenance

Majuba TVET college

The KZN institution requires provision of VoIP services over a 60 month contract.

Tender no: IT 21/07 C Rev 03

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice over IP, VoIP, Telephony

Proposals are also invited for the provision of information technology policy writing.

Tender no: IT 21/12 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Policy

Provincial Legislature, KwaZulu Natal

Bids are invited for upgrades to the legislature’s security systems infrastructure.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Jun – Virtual.

Tender no: KZNL 4/2022

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security, Access control

The legislature also wishes to appoint a service provider to provide desktop and local area network (LAN) support services for 36 months

Compulsory briefing: 23 Jun – Virtual.

Tender no: KZNL 5/2022

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Desktop support, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought for the implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) for nine months and support and maintenance for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Jun – Virtual.

Tender no: KZNL 6/2022

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Enterprise resource planning, Support and maintenance

Provision of audio-visual maintenance and support is also required for the period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Jun – Virtual.

Tender no: KZNL 7/2022

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Audio-visual, Support and maintenance

Department of Human Settlements

The department is advertising terms of reference for the rental of audio-visual systems for its boardrooms for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID VA49/752

Information: Khazeka Maleka, Tel: (012) 444 9243; E-mail: khazeka.maleka@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Audio-visual

City of Tshwane

The Gauteng metro is advertising for the supply, support, upgrading and maintenance of a digital trunked radio communication system for a three-year period, as and when required.

Tender no: EED-02-2022-23

Information: Mokoena Thaba, Tel: (012) 358 5730, E-mail: mokoenat@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Digital, Radio

Bids are also invited for the support, supply and installation of substation multiplexing communication equipment on a three year period, as and when required basis.

Tender no: EED 01-2022-23

Information: Sechaba Modisenyane, Tel: (012) 358 5727, E-mail: sechabam@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, Multiplexing

Provision of ICT desktop support services is also sought for a three year period.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Jul

Tender no: GICT 01-2022-23

Information: Olivia Matjila, Tel: (012) 358 6018, E-mail: oliviamat@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance

Tshwane is looking for a service provider to provide, operate and maintain the ICT corporate network equipment and the expansion of the existing corporate network for a period of three years.

Tender no: GICT 02-2022-23

Information: Leroy Olivier, Tel: (012) 358 4994, E-mail: leroyo@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Software, Networking

Installation and maintenance of fibre and UTP network points is also required for three years.

Tender no: GICT 03-2022-23

Information: Leroy Olivier, Tel: (012) 358 4994, E-mail: leroyo@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, UTP, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Networking

The city wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to provide it with managed information technology security services for 36 months.

Tender no: GICT 04-2022-23

Information: Thembi Tshangela, Tel: (012) 358 3715, E-mail: thembits@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security

A service provider is required to manage, operate and maintain a fuel management system for a three year period.

Tender no: SS 01-2022-23

Information: Karabo Morake, Tel: (012) 358 0843, E-mail: karabomor@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

The authority wishes to rent two photocopiers for a period of three years.

Tender no: 01/2022

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging, Printing

Telephone and Internet services are also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: 03/2022

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Cosing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Internet, Services, ISP, Voice

Bids are invited for the procurement of computer software for a period of three years.

Tender no: 02/2022

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the lease of multifunction copiers for a period of three years.

Tender no: CS 02/2022

Information: S Massyn, Tel: (036) 637 2231, E-mail: smassyn@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

The KZN municipality also requires supply of a standard transfer specification (STS) compliant pre-payment electricity online vending and management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: IATS 2022 2023 07

Information: P Ramsundar, Tel: (036) 637 2231, E-mail: pramsunar@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, Tokens

Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency

The agency is looking for the renewal of Microsoft 365 E3 licenses for 165 users.

Tender no: SCMU 01 - 2022/23

Information: Myrtle Esben, Tel: (043) 703 6300, E-mail: esbenm@ecrda.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Productivity

National Research Foundation

The Meerkat Extension project requires supply, delivery and support of the telescope LAN receptor ethernet switches and interconnect over a period of five years.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDIG/15/2022-23

Information: Scarre Celliers, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: scelliers@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, LAN, Ethernet, Interconnect, Support and maintenance

Agrément South Africa

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a records management system.

Tender no: ASA 03/01/2021

Information: Moloko Mosha, Tel: 076 967 2415, E-mail: mmosha@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Records management

National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa

NEMISA requires provision of integrated information and communication technology cloud services for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Jun – E-mail hensonm@nemisa.co.za for the link.

Tender no: NEMISA/2022/INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLO

Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Cloud computing, Hosting

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The DBSA is looking for a service provider that can implement an integrated spatial information system for the IPP office. KFW work package: kfwwp02.

Tender no: RFP 105/2022

Information: Vusi Kunene, Tel: (011) 313 3518, E-mail: VusiSCM@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Software

Legal Aid South Africa

The organisation is advertising for a cloud-hosted telephone system for a period of five years.

Tender no: 02/2022

Information: Jonas Skosana, Tel: (011) 877 2000, E-mail: jonass@legal-aid.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Cloud computing, Hosting, Software

Provision of computer hardware is also sought for a period of five years.

Tender no: 04/2022

Information: Kabelo Choeu, Tel: (011) 877 2000, E-mail: KabeloC@legal-aid.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Matatiele Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is calling for the procurement and installation of a traffic management system.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-20

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: ZMatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Software

South African Civil Aviation Authority

The regulator is advertising for procurement of laptops.

Tender no: SACAA/LAP/00007/2022 - 2023

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

uThukela District Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of an access control system.

Tender no: 10/2022-FAC

Information: S Gcabashe, Tel: (036) 638 5100, E-mail: SGcabashe@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics

Central Energy Fund (Pty) Ltd

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of SharePoint 2016 and K2 maintenance services over a period 24 months.

Tender no: K2S/06/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Port St Johns Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is re-advertising for the supply and delivery of computers for a period of 18 months when the need arises.

Tender no: RE-PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-18

Information: N Baleni-Gxumisa, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing

A service provider is sought for ICT infrastructure upgrade for a period of three years (turnkey project) including building of server rooms.

Tender no: PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-28

Information: N Baleni-Gxumisa, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Servers

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The broadcaster is advertising for the design, implementation, maintenance and support of its enterprise digital library for a period of 10 years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/50

Information: Mametsi, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Library, Software development, Support and maintenance, Digital

The SABC is looking for the supply and implementation of a travel and expense management system as a once-off project.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/22

Information: Lerato Masango, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Software

Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife

Bids are invited for the development and maintenance of a website and associated services over a three year period.

Compulsory briefing: 28 Jun

Tender no: EKZNW 06/2022/23

Information: Mthokozisi Phoswa, Tel: (033) 845 1733, E-mail: Mthokozisi.phoswa@kznwildife.com.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Websites, Internet, Services

Johannesburg Market

The company is re-advertising for a service provider to install and migrate Active Directory from Microsoft 2008 R2 to Microsoft Server 2019 and migrate Exchange 2010 to Office 365.

Tender no: IT-OP-007-2021/2022

Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software

Johannesburg Water

The organisation is advertising for software maintenance and application support for its SAP - add on (Best) automated vendor reconciliation management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 80/20R

Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Support and maintenance

Software maintenance, application, support and professional services is also sought for the Labware 8 laboratory information management system for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: JWIT001/22

Information: Amanda Nkomo, Tel: (011) 483 95000, E-mail: amanda.nkomo@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Support and maintenance, Software development, Professional services

Johannesburg Water is looking for a service provider to implement an information technology (IT) field service management solution, including professional services, hardware devices, software as a service and maintenance and support for the solution for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: JWIT70/19R

Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software-as-a-service, SaaS, Professional services, Hardware

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of printers and ICT peripherals on an as-and-when required basis for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: JW13/21

Information: Omar Mukhta, Tel: (011) 688 6543, E-mail: omar.mukhta@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Peripherals

Supply and delivery of computer desktops and laptops are also sought on an as-and-when required basis for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT12/21

Information: Omar Mukhta, Tel: (011) 688 6543, E-mail: omar.mukhta@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Department of Health, KwaZulu-Natal

The provincial department is looking for the supply, delivery, implementation, training, support and maintenance of a cloud picture archiving and communication system/radiological information system (PACS/RIS) with voice dictation on a three year contract.

Tender no: ZNB 5686/2022-H

Information: N Mahlaba, Tel: (033) 815 8363, E-mail: Tenders@kznhealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Imaging, Communication, Voice, Support and maintenance

Supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of office equipment is sought for various Department of Health institutions in KZN on a three year contract.

Tender no: ZNB 5700/2022-H

Information: CH Buthelezi, Tel: (033) 815 8356, E-mail: SCM.DemandManagement@kznhealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance

Kwadukuza Municipality

Bids are invited for data cleansing.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Jun

Tender no: MN 32-2022

Information: C Pereira, Tel: (032) 437 5297, E-mail: chimenep@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Data, Data cleansing

Mogale City LocalMunicipality

The Gauteng municipality is advertising for the printing and dispatching, e-mailing, uploading online and SMS of monthly account statements for a period of three years.

Tender no: F (R) 10/2022

Information: Nomvuzo Mmemezi, Tel: (011) 951 2083, E-mail: nomvuso.mmemezi@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed Services, Telecommunications, Printing, Hardware, E-mail, SMS, Internet

Bids are also invited for the appointment of a suitably qualified service provider for the hosting, maintenance and technical support of its website for a period of three years.

Tender no: SMS (CC&CC) 01/2022

Information: Adrian Amod, Tel: (011) 951 2586, E-mail: andrian.amod@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Support and maintenance

The city wishes to set up a panel of registered and experienced service providers to provide general forensic investigation services on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MMM (IA) 03/2022

Information: Khadija Vahed, Tel: (011) 668 0707, E-mail: khadija.vahed@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Forensics, Security, Consulting

Tenders are invited to join a panel of registered and experienced service providers to provide general information and communication technology (ICT) services on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MM (IA) 02/2022

Information: Khadija Vahed, Tel: (011) 668 0707, E-mail: khadija.vahed@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

Saldanha Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the provision of fraud and corruption hotline services for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: SBM 36/21/22

Information: M Hermanus, Tel: (022) 701 7111, E-mail: marius.hermanus@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre

Polokwane Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain the access control systems and equipment at its premises on an ad-hoc basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: PM06/2021

Information: Phineas Mahlatji, Tel: (015) 023 5642, E-mail: phineasm@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security, Support and maintenance

South African Weather Service

SAWS is advertising for a service provider to provide a backup storage array for the production environment (at head office in Pretoria) and the disaster recovery site (Cape Town).

Tender no: SAWS-290/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Backup

Bids are invited for a disaster recovery (DR) storage solution based on VMware software, blade and rack mountable servers with a scalable SAN storage solution.

Tender no: SAWS-287/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Software, Servers, Disaster recovery, Storage area network, SAN

Kouga Municipality

The municipality requires a service provider for the provision of a prepaid water and electricity vending system that is compliant with the Standard Transfer Specifications (STS) and can integrate to the revenue management system to administratively manage and control water and electricity prepayment from inception until 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Jun

Tender no: 95/2022

Information: J du Toit, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, STS, Water

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider to supply and install an access control system with time and attendance for its head office and provincial offices.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Jun

Tender no: WRSCM-2022-2023/0002

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Time and attendance

Stellenbosch Municipality

A professional service provider is sought to secure services for the development, maintenance and support for the Development Housing Demand Database system and online portal for the department of housing administration, division integrated human settlements and integration to the current housing demand database for the directorate of planning and economic development, for a period until 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BSM 30/22

Information: Rotanda Swartbooi, Tel: (021) 808 8757, E-mail: nona.swartbooi@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

The Western Cape municipality wishes to procure an integrated risk and internal audit software tool for the period 1 July 2022 until 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BSM 61/22

Information: Faiz Hoosain, Tel: (021) 808 8555, E-mail: faiz.hoosain@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Risk management, Auditing

Broadband Infraco SOC

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a suitable service provider for a wireless solution for MTN Upington and MTN Aries.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0286

Information: Zanele Sibiya, Tel: (011) 235 1616, E-mail: Zanele.Sibiya@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2022

­Tags: Telecommunications, Wireless

uMgungundlovu District Municipality

A service provider is sought to provide support and maintenance services of Sage Evolution ERP (Pastel).

Tender no: 08/2022

Information: Linda Ngubane, Tel: (033) 897 6700, E-mail: linda.ngubane@umdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

­Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

Supply and maintenance of network cabling is sought for SAPS for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Jun

Tender no: RFB 2563_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for the supply of equipment for the integrated person management (IPM) solution for the South African Police Service (SAPS) for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2582-2022

Information: Mogau Sebothoma, Tel: (012) 482 2006, E-mail: Mogau.Sebothoma@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration and management of e-mail cleansing services to SITA and its clients for a period of two years with an option to extend for a further three years.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2558_2022

Information: Muditambi Gangadzhe, Tel: (012) 482 3235, E-mail: muditambi.gangadzhe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, E-mail

Public Protector South Africa

A service provider is sought to supply, deliver, deploy and support the following hardware solutions: storage and servers; backup solution and the configuration of a hyper-v cluster and VM migrations.

Tender no:PPSA 003/2022

Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Storage, Backup, Hyper-v, Support and maintenance

PPSA also wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, deliver, deploy, support and configure Dell network switches.

Tender no: PPSA 004/2022

Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the provision and management of voice and internet data services for the period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 29 Jun – Link.

Tender no: PPSA 006/2022

Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, Data, Internet

Sentech Limited

Proposals are invited for the supply of audio codecs for a period of three years with an optional extension of an additional two years.

Tender no: SENT-005-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4400, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Audio, Codecs

KwaZulu-Natal Community Education and Training College

The college is looking for a suitable service provider to provide ICT equipment, furniture and mobile computer laboratories.

Tender no: KZNCETC 01/2022

Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware

A suitable service provider is sought to supply the college with 50 laptops.

Tender no: KZNCETC 03/2022

Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 20 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

South African Human Rights Commission

SAHRC seeks to appoint a suitable service provider; to migrate its on-premise Microsoft SharePoint Server 2013 to SharePoint Online (Office365). The SharePoint 2013 infrastructure resides on-premise and all servers run in a virtual environment.

Tender no: SAHRC RFP 1-2022

Information: Tender office, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, SharePoint

A suitably qualified service provider is also sought to provide comprehensive ICT disaster recovery services to SAHRC that build organisational resilience such that it continues the delivery of services at acceptable predefined levels following a disruptive incident.

Tender no: SAHRC RFP 2-2022

Information: Tender office, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Security, Disaster recovery, Business continuity, Managed services

Midvaal Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electrical pre-paid meters, range extenders and field interrogator units on an as and when required basis from the date of award to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: 8/2/2/361 (2022-2025)

Information: Engineering services official, Tel: (016) 360 7530, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, STS, Pre-paid, Vending, Smart meters, Electricity

Blue Crane Route Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of Microsoft licences for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: T05/2022

Information: Mzwandile Gush, Tel: (042) 243 6479, E-mail: ictofficer@bcrm.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications

Bids are invited for the licensing, supply, installation, configuring and support of an integrated regulatory operational solution including support and maintenance for a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Jun – Online.

Tender no: NRCS 001-2022/2023

Information: Ambition Manabile, Tel: (012) 482 8921, E-mail: ambition.manabile@nrcs.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of enterprise architecture and business process management services over a period of 12 months.

Tender no: EAP/05/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Enterprise architecture, BPM, Business process management

Swellendam Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of a valuation roll management system for a five year period.

Tender no: SMT51/21/22

Information: W. Bekker, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: wbekker@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Software

Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to provide desktops and laptops including warranty and support for the period of three years.

Tender no: 109/2022/IT/DESKTOPS/RFB

Information: M Ntemane, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders02@tcta.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Mobility, Support and maintenance

Central Karoo District Municipality

Proposals are invited for the provision of support and maintenance of the district’s IT equipment and systems for a three-year period.

Tender no: CKDM008 - 2021/2022

Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

Bids are invited for the installation and maintenance of eThekwini Municipality traditional fibre infrastructure.

Tender no: 1i-3885

Information: Xolani Sibiya, Tel: (031) 322 9523, Cell: 076 339 2673, E-mail: xolani.sibiya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre, Services, Support and maintenance

Provision of Suse Linux, IBM DB2, Virtual Works and technical support is sought for a three-year period.

Tender no: 7i-4505

Information: Technical: Zukiswa Lujabe, Tel: (031) 322 8368; Cell: 073 472 0137. General: Ricky Kamadu, Tel: (031) 311 1437, Cell: 083 440 4201, E-mail: ricky.kamadu@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Open source, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of network cabling for 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-4470

Information: Bulelani Koti, Tel: (031) 322 9528, E-mail: bulelani.koti@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, maintenance and OEM support of telecommunications network equipment.

Non-compulsorybriefing: 24 Jun – Link.

Tender no: 368G/2021/22

Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Support and provisioning are also sought for telecommunications voice systems.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Jun – Skype Link.

Tender no: 369S/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Voice, Telephony, Services, Support and maintenance

The city is also advertising for Internet services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Jun – Skype Link.

Tender no: 371S/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Internet service provider

Centlec SOC LTD

Centlec, a municipal entity distributing electricity in Mangaung and other municipalities, invites suitable service providers to support and maintain the existing on-line prepayment vending system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP46/2022

Information:Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity

The entity also invites a panel of ICT service providers with their professional teams to submit their proposals for information and communication, for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP60/2022

Information:Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of smart energy meters with their associated communication modems (SIM chip) as detailed in the specification for a period of 36 months. The bidder should also supply and deliver separate communications modem (SIM chip) that will be compatible to the existing meters on Centlec’s network.

Tender no: CD41/2022

Information:Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Smart meters, Electricity, Vending, Pre-paid, SIM

Eskom

The supply and delivery of two computer servers including three-year subscription is sought at Simmerpan, Germiston and Sunilaws in East London.

Tender no: MWP1384TX

Information: Simon Lamola, Tel: (011) 800 6278, E-mail: Lamolaks@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Eskom is advertising for the supply/procurement, installation and configuration of a USSD (unstructured supplementary service data) solution for a period of five years six months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1428CX

Information: Joosty Skhosana, Tel: (011) 800 6512, E-mail: SkhosaMJ@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, USSD

The utility wishes to appoint a company authorised and experienced in executing the duties required of a Microsoft Licensing Solution Provider (LSP).

Tender no: MWP1434CX

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Bids are invited for the provision of information security and data analytics training for Group IT for a period of three years on an ‘as and when’ required basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1432CX

Information: Spha Madondo, Tel: (011) 516 7994, E-mail: madondst@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Analytics, Training and eLearning

Eskom requires MV90 application and communication device support.

Tender no: MWP1376CX

Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for public key infrastructure (PKI) upgrade, acquisition and implementation of a PKI solution for a duration of five (5) years.

Tender no: MWP1386CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, PKI, Public key infrastructure

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is re-advertising for the supply, installation and management of a pre-payment electricity vending system for three years.

Tender no: 009/2021/22

Information: X. Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4374, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity

Council for Geoscience

A service provider is sought to upgrade, support and maintain all of the council’s regional server infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: CGS-2022-004A

Information: Asanda Nase, Tel: (012) 841 1537, E-mail: anase@geoscience.org.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Server, Support and maintenance

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA islooking for automated border control (ABC) e-gates and single-tokens for a periodof 60 months.

Tender no: COR6871/2022/RFP

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Tokens, Automation

Request for information

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

The IDC is planning to design, develop and implement a new set of rating and pricing methodologies for both SME/MM and Project Finance portfolios (loans, equity, mezzanine finance and guarantees). The tools will be used to rate and price new credit applications as well as in the monitoring of the existing portfolio. The proposed methodologies should be IDC specific models incorporating internal data and take into account the developmental mandate of the institution. The models should be incorporated in a web-based solution that can be accessed within the organisation’s VPN, and easily maintained within the IDC.

Tender no: RFI22/06/22

Information: Terence Manzini, Tel: (011) 269 3565, E-mail: terencem@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

South African Revenue Service

EPMO project and portfolio management system is sought.

Tender no: RFI04-2022

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (012) 422 4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Project management, PMO, EPMO, Portfolio management

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is requesting information on back-up products.

Tender no: RFQ 2585_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Back-up