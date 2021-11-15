Mining Startup, Titan, Announces the Opening of Whitelisting and Sale Date for the Lumerin Token

Titan, an innovator in the mining ecosystem, announced today the whitelisting for its Lumerin Token (LMR), which is an important first step in making the token available for use. Developed by Titan, Lumerin is a peer-to-peer protocol that will make Bitcoin hashpower a tradable, liquid financial commodity unlocking mining profitability and increasing access to capital and investments for crypto miners and others who need access to hashpower.

The Lumerin token sale KYC & Registration will start Tuesday, November 16, at Noon PST, and the token sale will start on December 1, 2021.

"Titan is donating significant development effort and time to the Lumerin open source project and is actively looking for strategic partners to further develop this technology. As a result of this announcement, we can now move forward with our vision to create a global marketplace for hashpower for Bitcoin and proof-of-work mining pools. This will help to relieve the current market pressures and allow anyone to truly harness the power of crypto," said Ryan Condron, CEO of Titan.

The Lumerin Token will be an integral part of the Titan hashpower marketplace and its functionality and utility will support the efficient creation of both hashpower smart contracts as well as support the Lumerin Validator nodes in creating a secure, decentralized, and trustless environment.

Companies and individuals who need hashpower, but do not want to invest the funds required for crypto mining IT infrastructure, can buy/sell it on the Titan marketplace. In addition, using financial derivatives/futures and services for lending, custody, OTC, and trading, the mining ecosystem can create more income and investment growth than ever before.