ICT tenders: Portal problems

It's been a tough year for those looking to do business with government as first the weekly National Tender Bulletin was unable to be published and then National Treasury's eTender portal crashed. While a temporary Sharepoint portal initially helped to bridge the gap, the implementation of a new system in July was welcomed by the private sector.

This system still has some way to go in terms of functionality and usability but at least it has been stable − up to now.

One of the key features of the eTender portal is a document repository enabling government procurement officers to share tender documentation with the public sector. And for some departments, institutions and entities, the portal is the only place that online access is provided to some and occasionally all these documents.

National Treasury has this week encountered problems in the access to this repository and at the time of writing attempts to access documents resulted in an error. For now, the private sector will have to try access documents on government websites, through e-mail or purchasing hard copies from procurement offices.

As for tenders on offer, this week sees government increasingly looking for quick wins with low-value requirements of little complexity. Eskom remains a top advertiser with nine requests; however, the State IT Agency leads the issue with a total of 11 ICT tenders on offer.

Tender numbers continue to decline yet there is still much for the industry to consider with software requests at 97, services at 88, hardware at 49 and telecommunications coming in with 22 notices.

Moving to the close of the issue, nine tenders have been awarded but with the document repository inaccessible it is unknown whether values have been disclosed. A single cancellation comes from South African Tourism as it withdraws its request for support and maintenance for Oracle EBS.

New tenders

Umgeni Water

The organisation requires SAP support, maintenance and advisory services for implemented SAP modules for a duration of three years.

Tender no: 2022/003

Information: Zamah Gasa, Tel: (033) 341 1075, E-mail: Zamah.gasa@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Gert Sibande TVET College

An organisational contract management system is sought as well as support and maintenance for a period for 36 months.

Tender no: C/O EXE 002/09/21

Information: M Makgolane or T Miya, Tel: (017) 712 9040, E-mail: makgolane.m@gscollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

The bank is looking for a suitable service provider for the hosting of Land Bank disaster recovery infrastructure equipment and relevant disaster recovery services for a period of five years.

Tender no: T14/10/2021

Information: Nikita Maharaj, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: Nmaharaj@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Hosting, Disaster recovery, Security

Transnet National Ports Authority

Bids are invited for the provision of a voice recording system and the carrying out of preventative maintenance and routine servicing of the data voice logger to the Port of Durban for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: PD21/21

Information: Hlengiwe Cele, Tel: (031) 361 8392, E-mail: hlengiwe.cele@transnet.net.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Telecommunications, Data voice logger, Voice recording system, Support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Provision of maintenance and support services are sought for the production server in the computer room for SABC for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/123

Information: Azwinaki, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Support and maintenance

The SABC is advertising for maintenance and support of network equipment for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/44

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance

Supply, installation, commissioning, integration and training of an LTO tape and disk storage system is sought for the SABC digital library, including upgrading of existing LTO system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Oct – Virtual.

Tender no: RFP/ENG/2021/46

Information: Azwinaki, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Storage, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning, Digital

Armscor

Armscor is looking for a service provider for the digitising services of micrographic records in the 2021/20232 FY.

Tender no: EICT/2021/13

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Digitising, Digital, Records management

Beaufort West Municipality

Supply and delivery of ICT hardware and software is required at this Western Cape municipality.

Tender no: SCM 01/2022

Information: P Strumpher, Tel: (023) 414 8117, E-mail: petrus@beaufortwestmun.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to establish a panel of service providers to perform products, services, customer specific solutions packaging and financial modelling experts.

Tender no: RFA 1007

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: (012) 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Hardware, Software, Professional services

SITA wishes to establish a five-year support and license subscription agreement for a software asset management (SAM) capability.

Tender no: RFB 998

Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Asset management, Services, Software asset management, SAM, Support and maintenance, Software licensing

The agency is advertising for the procurement of the Huawei and Cisco installation services; Cisco Smartnet services as well as Huawei and Cisco support and maintenance services (i.e. Cisco and Huawei equipment Field Support) of the SAPS Shortfall Network Equipment for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 985

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Supply, installation, configuration and management of e-mail cleansing services is also sought for SITA and its clients for a period of two years with the possible option to extend for a further one year.

Tender no: RFB 996

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, E-mail

The Gauteng Department of Education requires procurement, maintenance and support of endpoint backup and encryption software for the period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 990

Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Endpoint, Backup, Encryption, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for the renewal of McAfee antivirus software license services and implementation of e-mail gateway security, support and maintenance for the Department of Correctional Services.

Tender no: RFB 1008

Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (012) 482 2918, E-mail: Shalati.Mabunda@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, E-mail, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the supply of F5 Load Balancer technology, including professional services and support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 989

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Networking, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Supply of router to SITA is required for the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture for 60 months.

Tender no: RFB 1006

Information: Thato Meso, Tel: (012) 482 2595, E-mail: Thato.Meso@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Networking, Hardware

The Limpopo Provincial Administrator requires the supply, installation and configuration of a digital signature solution including a trust centre digital certificates (class 4) with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 1027

Information: Mafiwa Malebatja, Tel: (015) 291 8133, E-mail: Mafiwa.Malebatja@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Digital, Digital signature

The Limpopo Department of Education requires the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of a next generation firewall solution for a period of 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 Oct – Link.

Tender no: RFB 1031

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Firewall, Support and maintenance

SITA is also advertising for the supply and implementation of a security incident and event monitoring (SIEM) capability with maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 1026

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, SIEM, Security incident and event monitoring, Support and maintenance

Railway Safety Regulator

A turnkey service provider is sought to provide end-to-end ICT managed security (cyber) services.

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/MSS-Cyber/21/09/09

Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: (087) 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security, Cyber security, Internet, IoT, Security

Makana Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape is advertising for the supply and delivery of thirty laptops and 38 backpacks.

Tender no: MLM/RFQ002/2021-22

Information: T Matshuisa, Tel: (046) 603 6217, E-mail: tmatshuisa@makana.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

City of Tshwane

The metro is looking for the supply and delivery of handheld scanners for the library, heritage and information services section of the community and social development services department.

Tender no: Q23-2021-22

Information: Sipho Hlope, Tel: (012) 358 5637, E-mail: siphoh@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Scanners

Capricorn District Municipality

The Limpopo region is advertising for supply and delivery of smart prepaid meters for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: FIN-R12/2021/2022

Information: Thabo Nonyane, Tel: (015) 294 1069, E-mail: nonyanet@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Smart meters, Prepaid

The district is also looking for a multi-utility online vending system and third party vending for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: FIN-R14/2021/2022

Information: Thabo Nonyane, Tel: (015) 294 1069, E-mail: nonyanet@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Prepaid, Internet, IoT, Services, Vending

Supply, delivery, installation and setup of a network attached storage device is also required.

Tender no: COR-IT15/2021/2022

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Networking

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of computer equipment.

Tender no: COR-IT16/2021/2022

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

A software-defined wide area networking solution is also sought.

Tender no: COR-IT17/2021/2022

Information:Pheeha Asiti, Tel: (015) 294 1045, E-mail: asitip@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Networking, WAN, SD-WAN

uMhlathuze Municipality

The supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the Richards Bay Civic Centre backup internet link is required for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Oct

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH923-21/22

Information: Lunga Mthembu, Tel: (035) 907 5166, E-mail: Mthembul@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is looking for supply, delivery and installation of 5 x Sidra Intersection nine network software (one pc licences).

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 20 OF 21/22

Information: Phiwe, Tel: (033) 392 2486, E-mail: phiwe.mthalane@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Majuba TVET College

The institution is advertising for the provision of IP cameras.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/05 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, IP, Internet, IoT, IP camera

Provision of a Board Pac software solution is also sought.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/03 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

The college also requires an electronic signature solution.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/04 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature

Majuba TVET College also invites bids for a student management information system.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/01 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Student management

The upgrading of the existing and the installation of additional networking and Wi-Fi infrastructure is required along with Wi-Fi management services.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/14 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Wi-Fi, Telecommunications

Film and Publication Board

The board wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provisioning of information and communication technology services over a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFT 03 2021/22

Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Consulting, Support and maintenance

A service provider is required for disaster recovery and business continuity planning.

Tender no: RFT 04 2021/22

Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Disaster recovery, Business continuity

Services Sector Education and Training Authority

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware, ICT devices (laptops, desktops, servers, storage and network equipment) licensing and software, related hardware service, maintenance, repairs and support as and when required.

Tender no: PROC T612

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Mobility, Servers, Networking, Storage, Software licensing, Licensing, Support and maintenance

The authority is also looking for a service provider for the provisioning of a nationwide software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) for transmission of voice, video and data and hosting of ICT unified telecommunications and related integrated services.

Tender no: PROC T613

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, SD-wan, Video, Telephony, Hosting, Unified communications, Telecommunications

The Seta wishes to appoint a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licenses, related support and maintenance as and when required.

Tender no: PROC T615

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

City of Johannesburg

Metrobus requires an independent service provider to supply and install an on-premise (cloud based) Internet protocol telephony system and 300 IP handsets for a period of 36 months, as and when required.

Tender no: ICT 006/2020-21

Information: Steve Tefo, Tel: (011) 403 4300, E-mail: stefo@mbus.joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Telephony, Hardware, Software, Cloud computing, VoIP

Office of the Chief Justice

Terms of reference are sought to request for bids from service providers for bid no ocj2021/09: re-advertisement to provide infrastructure refresh (server, storage and virtualisation) including hardware and software warranty support and maintenance for the period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Oct - The link will be published on the OCJ website under OCJ Tenders.

Tender no: OCJ2021/09

Information: S Matshika, Tel: (010) 493 2500, E-mail: BidEnquiries@judiciary.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Consulting, Professional services, Servers, Virtualisation, Storage, Software, Support and maintenance

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for consultancy services over a period of 36 months for its Sage Payroll system (People 300).

Tender no: SPS/09/2021

Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services, Payroll

Officer of the Premier, Eastern Cape

A service provider is sought to supply and deliver laptops and desktops as and when required for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID NO: SCMU 1-21/22-0006

Information: Batandwa Nginase, Cell: 076 783 6993, E-mail: Batandwa.Nginase@ecotp.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Cape Agulhas Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a real time automatic number plate recognition service for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: SCM39-2021-22

Information: Geraldine Koopman, Tel: (028) 425 5500, E-mail: geraldinek@capeagulhas.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Imaging, Number plate recognition

Supply and delivery of portable audio-visual is also sought.

Tender no: Q7-2021-22

Information: Geraldine Koopman, Tel: (028) 425 5500, E-mail: geraldinek@capeagulhas.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Audio-visual

Small Enterprise Finance Agency

Sefa is looking for a service provider to install, support and maintain an enterprise risk management system.

Tender no: sefa:61/RSK/2021

Information: Sebotse, Tel: (012) 748 9725, E-mail: SebotseM@sefa.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Risk management, Security, Support and maintenance

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to investigate the feasibility of regulatory, policy and strategies that could further impact on lowering the cost to communicate.

Tender no: DCDT/09/2021/22

Information: R Hlahla or A Masemola-Ramatlo, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting

A service provider is also sought to develop the district digital enablement plans.

Tender no: DCDT/10/2021/22

Information: R Hlahla or L Ndzena, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting, Software, Digital, Digital enablement, Internet, IoT

The department is advertising for a service provider to assist the South African Accreditation Authority with adjudication of applications for accreditation of two authentication services and product providers.

Tender no: DCDT/06/2021/22

Information: R Hlahla or M Selebi, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting, Software, Digital, Authentication, Cyber security, Security, Electronic signatures, eCommerce, ECT Act, Internet, IoT, 4IR

Transport Education and Training Authority

The authority requests proposals from service providersfor the design, development, implementation and maintenance of an online project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETA funded projects for a period of four years.

Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Internet, Monitoring, Stakeholder support

City of Cape Town

The metro is calling for installation and maintenance of fibre network infrastructure and outside plant (OSP) facilities.

Tender no: 58S/2021/2022

Information: Alister Van Tonder, Tel: (021) 400 9080, E-mail: alister.vantonder@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, Fibre optics, Fibre, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Stellenbosch Municipality

The municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and commissioning of biometric access control, time and attendance, remote access gates and booms as well as maintenance thereof for the period ending 30 June 2024.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: BSM 72/21

Information: Cedric Thorpe, Tel: (021) 808 8937, E-mail: cedric.thorpe@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Biometrics, Access control, HR, Time and attendance, Support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA wishes to procure 30 over the ear wireless earphones.

Tender no: RFQ:75/21/ICT

Information: Dineo Lekganyane, Tel: (012) 400 2154, E-mail: dineole@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Headphones, Wireless

The agency is also advertising for 150 ear headsets.

Tender no: RFQ:33/21/ICT

Information: Dineo Lekganyane, Tel: (012) 400 2154, E-mail: dineole@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Headphones, Telephony

Bids are invited for the supply of facial recognition, fingerprint matching and webcams.

Tender no: SASSA: 30-21-ICT-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Hardware, Biometrics

SASSA also requires the supply of software licenses.

Tender no: SASSA: 31-21-ICT-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za. Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Bids are invited for the procurement of annual license renewal and upgrade of Kofax software for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SASSA: 35-21-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: (012) 400 2132, E-mail: kofax-2020@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Rand West Local Municipality

An accredited service provider is sought for the licensing and technical support of the EPMS system for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-8/001/2021/2022

Information: Keletsamaile Mkhehlane, Tel: (011) 411 0021, E-mail: keletsamaile.mkhehlane@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Software licensing, Printing, Print management, Support and maintenance

National School of Government

The institution is looking for supply, installation, support and maintenance of a training management system.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Oct - Zoom Meet ID: 941 5892 5194, Passcode: 309031.

Tender no: NSG/BID/02/2021/2022

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning, Training management, Support and maintenance

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to supply\develop, implement and maintain an online examination\assessment module.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/08

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Software development, Training and eLearning

The authority is also looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and maintenance of a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 month.

Compulsory briefing: 18 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/09

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Contact Centre, Cloud computing, Call centre

Department of Transport

The department is advertising for a PABX.

Tender no: DOT/05/2021/COO

Information: Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Software, Hardware, Telephony

uThukela District Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for a service provider for the management of the rural road asset management system (RRAMS) for the period of three years.

Tender no: 16/2021-RAM

Information: LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Asset management

The district is also looking for provision of asset management system and support for the period of three years.

Tender no: 14/2021-PRS

Information: LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Asset management, Support and maintenance

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is advertising for the manufacture, supply and installation of a dredge computer system human machine interface computers and Scada licenses for Dredger Isandlwana on a once-off basis.

Tender no: TNPA 992

Information: Mlu Shozi, Tel: (031) 361 8825, E-mail: Mlungisi.shozi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Scada

Bids are invited for supply, installation, commissioning, configuration, integration, training and maintenance of all equipment, software, and databases for handheld scanners for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: CRAC JHB 36553

Information: Bridget Silubane, Tel: (011) 584 0605, E-mail: Bridget.Silubane@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Scanners

Transnet also requires ICTM e-learning platform governance, best practices and methodology training for a period of 12 months at Parktown.

Tender no: RFQ: CRAC-JHB-35102

Information: Mohale Rapetswa, Tel: (011) 584 0944, E-mail: mohale.rapetswa@transnet.net.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, ICTM, Governance, Internet, IoT

Transnet is also advertising for 3D printer relocation and service repair.

Tender no: TE21-KLP-8DH-03314

Information: Tlaleng Manzane, Tel: (012) 391 1567, E-mail: Tlaleng.Manzane@transnet.net.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Unemployment Insurance Fund

The UIF invites proposals for the appointment of a service provider for the implementation of an enterprise content management (ECM) system and to provide support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: UIF 8/2021

Information: Wilmari Kruger, Tel: (012) 337 1679, E-mail: uiftenders@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Enterprise. Enterprise content management, ECM, Support and maintenance

Perishable Products Export Control Board

The board is advertising for development, support and maintenance of Microsoft Sharepoint online solutions and business process automation.

Tender no: RFP/ICT/MSSP/2021/01

Information: Thabile Langa, Tel: (021) 930 1134, E-mail: thabilel@ppecb.com.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Business process optimisation, Business process automation, Online, Internet, Support and maintenance

Ray Nkonyeni Local MunicipalitySupply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0329

Information: Ms Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

National Nuclear Regulator

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: NNRSCM-07-2021

Information: Sinethemba Mpungose or Lindiwe Nkosi, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: lnkosi@nnr.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Community Schemes Ombud Service

The ombud requires supply, development and implementation of business automation solutions including maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Tender no: CSOS015-2021

Information: Nduduzo Mthimkhulu, Cell: 076 630 3779, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Business process automation, Services, Support and maintenance

Drakenstein Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electric meters for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: PROC12/2021

Information: D Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is offering its formal tender for the provision of maintenance and support services to the existing energy management system for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: TD-04/09/2021

Information: Thando Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: thando@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Electricity, Services, Support and maintenance

Dube TradePort Corporation

Proposals are invited for the supply, full implementation and support of an air cargo management system for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Oct – Virtual.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/41/CAR/03/2020

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

The IDC wishes to appoint a panel of asset tagging and technical advisory experts.

Tender no: T42/10/21

Information: Terence Manzini, Tel: (011) 269 3565, E-mail: terencem@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Asset management, Asset tagging, Security

Bids are invited for the development of a sector support action plan for the South African printed circuit board industry.

Tender no: T41/09/21

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing, Security

The IDC is also wishes to conduct a 4th industrial revolution (4.0IR) readiness and maturity assessment for the South African leather and footwear industry.

Tender no: T40/09/21

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Research and analysis, 4IR

Rustenburg Local Municipality

The municipality is in need of a MSCOA-compliant financial system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RLM/BTO/0004/2021/22

Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited

SANRAL wishes to appoint a direct internet service provider for corporate grade internet breakout via fibre connectivity from data centre locations.

Tender no: SANRAL 58000/1013/2021/07

Information: Luyanda Sibali, Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: SibaliL@nra.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Internet, Fibre, Data centre

Department of Defence

The department requires supply, delivery and installation of architecture engineering and construction (AEC) collection software with training for a period of three years.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-006-2021R

Information: General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com. Technical: Warrant Officer L.R. Dace, Tel: (012) 312 2730; Cell: 084 450 1000.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and commissioning of local area network and power over ethernet switches is sought.

Tender no: 19/2021

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Switches, Power over ethernet, LAN, Services, Support and maintenance

Francis Baard District Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a financial management system is sought for this Northern Cape municipality.

Tender no: BID 08/21

Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021



Elundini Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires website upgrade and maintenance.

Tender no: ELM-1/008/2021-2022

Information: N. Sokuthu, Tel: (045) 932 8110, E-mail: nonkuselos@elundini.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Websites, Support and maintenance

Provision of ICT governance and policy development is also sought.

Tender no: ELM-4/006/2021-2022

Information: A. Bantwini, Tel: (045) 932 8153, E-mail: athinib@elundini.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Governance, Consulting

Central Karoo District Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of 8 x i5 laptops and laptop bags.

Tender no: SCM001 - 2021/2022

Information: Dormenia Swarts or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Peripherals, Mobility

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The Seta is looking for a service provider for the provision, supply and configuration of the network at the Bloemfointen regional office.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Oct

Tender no: RFQ/MICT/76/2021

Information: RFQ queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: rfqs@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Networking

Agricultural Research Council

The council is looking for Microsoft Dynamic AX R3, Power BI and Jet Reports support, new development and customisation for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: ARC/10/09/2021

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Prospective bidders are invited to assist with the corporate advertising and messaging on the ARC LAN.

Tender no: ARC/09/09/2021

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Networking, HR

Mossel Bay Municipality

Fibre connectivity for internet bandwidth and MPLS VPN service connection are required for the Joint Operations and Disaster Management Centre.

Compulsory briefing: 6 Oct – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TDR242/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Bandwidth, Fibre, MPLS, VPN, MPLS VPN

National Research Foundation

A suitable service provider is sought to develop and implement a business continuity management (BCM) and organisational resilience programme for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: NRF/CORP RISD/13/2021-22

Information: Vuyelwa Vabaza, Tel: (012) 481 4335, E-mail: VL.Vabaza@nrf.ac.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Security, Software, Hardware, Business continuity, Professional services, Disaster recovery

Government Printing Works

GPW wishes to appoint a service provider for supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of a security visitor management solution at its buildings for a period of three years.

Tender no: GPW-2021/22-11

Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Labour

The department wishes to procure Syspro resources for 36 months.

Tender no: SEERFB01/2021

Information: Adelaide Mokonyane or Vishalin Pillay, Tel: (012) 843 7329, E-mail: seeprocurement@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

City of Cape Town

Vending equipment is sought for an electricity dispensing system.

Tender no: 51G/2021/22

Information: Nigel Waldron, Tel: (021) 444 2290, E-mail: Nigel.Waldron@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Vouchers

The city is also advertising for provision of radio support services for telecommunications.

Tender no: 53S/2021/22

Information: Irfaan Hamdulay, Tel: (021) 957 4702, E-mail: irfaan.hamdulay@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Radio, Support and maintenance

A professional service provider is sought to conduct training related to SAP project portfolio management.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Oct – Link.

Tender no: 71S/2021/22

Information: Azher Shaboodien, Tel: (021) 400 7589, E-mail: Azher.Shaboodien@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning

Emakhazeni Local Municipality

A service provider is sought for the replacement of prepaid electricity meters with smart prepaid meters and related systems at various blocks of municipal flats located at Entokozweni, Emthonjeni and Emgwenya.

Tender no: ELM 22/09/01

Information: Joas Madiope, Tel: (013) 253 7601, E-mail: joas.madiope@emakhazeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Electricity, Smart meters, Prepaid

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought to request proposals for appointment of a service provider to conduct protection of personal information impact assessment and implement Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) compliance measures for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: VA50/398

Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy, Information security

Department of Economic Development, Gauteng

The province requires terms of reference for the appointment of a service provider to provide network support and maintenance for its head office and regional offices.

Tender no: GT/GDED/096/2021

Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Consulting, Professional Services, Services, Support and maintenance

Mining Qualifications Authority

The provision of internet connection services is required for MQA's head office and six regional offices.

Tender no: MQA/01/21/22

Information: Sakhile Mlauzi, Tel: (011) 547 2646, E-mail: SakhileM@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Services

South African Weather Service

SAWS wishes to procure a high-performance computing (HPC) system with storage and hierarchical storage management (HSM) through a consumption based services model, leasing, or outright purchase option.

Tender no: SAWS-270/21

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, High-performance computing, HPC, Storage, HSM

National Consumer Tribunal

The tribunal is advertising for the provision of an integrated human resource and finance system.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Oct – Refer to terms of reference.

Tender no: NCT 4/3/2/41

Information: Malikah Groenewald, Tel: (010) 006 0484, E-mail: mgroenewald@thenct.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP. Enterprise resource planning, HR

Cross-Border Road Transport Agency

The agency is also in need of information technology strategy review services.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Oct – Link.

Tender no: CBRTA/HO/0069

Information: Rosy, Tel: (012) 471 2000, E-mail: Tenders@cbrta.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Services,