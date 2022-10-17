The age of integrations

The proliferation of digital tools adopted by modern businesses can be both a blessing and a curse, which is why smart businesses know that the more tools we use, the more crucial is the need to integrate them. Foremost among these tools are CRM and VOIP. Integrating these is imperative for companies committed to providing optimal data-driven customer solutions and peerless customer communications. This article explains why Voys South Africa is the business telephony provider that leads the field by developing custom integrations of peerless quality and reliability.

Evolutionary leap

Companies around the world are swiftly adapting to the "new normal" of distributed workforces. This can be seen in the sharp increase of businesses turning to VOIP (voice over Internet Protocol); CRM (customer relationship management) software and ticketing systems as integral tools serving both their external and internal communications requirements.

With tight-knit teams now physically distanced, it has become imperative to find new forms of glue to keep the camaraderie strong; the wheels of commerce turning and customer engagement vibrant. VOIP has allowed businesses to “cut the copper” as they take their communications entirely online. CRMs allow them to interact with customers at the most professional level while gathering vital data.

Invaluable insights

A CRM’s ability to provide a real-time overview of organisation-wide communications makes it an indispensable instrument for the business committed to customer success. Who spoke to whom and when; what issues were raised and how they were resolved: all of this information is immediately at one’s fingertips.

Another powerful string in the CRM’s bow is its ability to yield compelling insights into the desires, frustrations and motivations of customers. This is a boon to any organisation looking to understand what their customers want so they can implement strategies to meet, or even anticipate, these demands. As a result, the company becomes more agile and has access to a rich source of customer data, that precious substance digital marketers refer to as “the new oil”.

Making the connection

The next step to unleashing the true power of these tools is by integrating them. By creating a symbiotic relationship between your VOIP platform and your CRM, you are creating one of the most advanced and efficient business communication environments possible. It is crucial that you have the strongest, stablest integration possible. This is where Voys comes in.

Voys is among a tiny handful of VOIP providers in South Africa whose platform has been designed and developed in-house. This means that when our platform (aptly named Freedom) integrates with your CRM, there is a lot less that can go wrong and, in this unlikely event, we are able to remedy the situation far more swiftly and effectively.

Perfect partner

Furthermore, Voys has forged a strong partnership with Holland’s Red Cactus, one of Europe’s leading integration specialists. Red Cactus, using its powerful proprietary software Bubble, is able to seamlessly connect Freedom with any CRM on the market in order to optimise your company’s capacity to deliver customer delight at every step of the journey.

In South Africa, the most popular CRMs are HubSpot CRM; Salesforce Sales Cloud; Microsoft Dynamics 365; Zoho CRM; Insightly and Pipedrive. Whether your company makes use of one of these – or highly similar ticketing systems such as ZenDesk or Zoho Desk – Voys and Red Cactus combine their respective technical capabilities to provide South African businesses with the most robust and reliable integrations on the market.