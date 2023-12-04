BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Networking

Next-gen spectrum policy receives Cabinet go-ahead

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 04 Dec 2023
Cabinet has approved the publication of the final next-generation radio frequency spectrum policy.
Cabinet has approved the publication of the final next-generation radio frequency spectrum policy.

Cabinet has approved the publication of the final next-generation radio frequency spectrum policy.

This, as the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has earmarked 2024 to complete the second phase of the spectrum auction process.

In a statement, Cabinet says the policy intends to support the spectrum allocation and licensing for fixed mobile, broadcasting, aeronautical and marine, research and development, community access, and other relevant industries.

It further seeks to promote equity and fair allocation to contribute towards the transformation of the sector and accessibility of digital connectivity, even in outlying parts of the country.

“The purpose of the policy is to address gaps and limitations that were identified in the 2016 National Information and Communications Technology White Paper, and prepare for the amendment of relevant sections of the Electronic Communications Act, 2005 (Act 36 of 2005).”

According to Cabinet, these sections include unclear roles and responsibilities between the minister and ICASA, which contributed to inefficiencies; gaps in the spectrum management regime; an exclusive spectrum regime that benefit a few and bigger players; and inefficiencies towards extending broadband access to rural, remote and underserved areas.

In March 2022, telecoms regulator ICASA confirmed the conclusion of the auction of the International Mobile Telecommunications radio frequency spectrum, marking the first big auction in 15 years.

Local industry pundits previously said more spectrum is required for South Africa to tap into the full potential of the next-frontier technology.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.