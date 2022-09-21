Huawei brings out nova 10 series for SA market

The nova 10 series is available from the Huawei online store and selected retailers.

Chinese technology giant Huawei has introduced its nova 10 series in the local market, featuring two new smartphones.

The Huawei nova 10 Pro and nova 10, which were officially launched yesterday, are available from the company’s online store or at selected retailers.

The launch comes after Huawei recently revealed it maintained its number two position in the South African smartphone market, despite sanctions imposed on it and other Chinese tech firms by the US and its allies.

Like its predecessors, the nova 10 series targets the needs of the young consumer, says Huawei, adding that imaging and video are key among the two smartphones’ features.

Featuring a 60MP ultra-wide autofocus front camera, the nova 10 Pro supports 100-degree ultra-wide angle with a 1/2.61-inch sensor, 4K quality, two-times portrait close-up camera, as well as five-times digital zoom.

“Vlogging has become a new way for young people to express themselves and share their daily lives with their community, especially through popular video-focused social media platforms,” says Huawei.

“The smartphone provides a multi-camera shooting experience with the combination of dual front cameras, both front and back cameras, as well as picture-in-picture shooting. Additionally, it combines the functions of audio tracking, background sound suppression and P3 wide colour gamut.”

Weighing 191g, the nova 10 Pro is 7.88mm thick. It is equipped with a 4 500mAh battery and has 100W super-charge support.

Furthermore, Huawei notes the nova 10 Pro features ultra-generation VC liquid cooling. It adopts an AI-powered temperature-sensing technology that detects hot spots on the surface of the phone and optimally redistributes the heat.

On the other hand, the nova 10 is much thinner and lighter, with a thickness of 6.88mm and weighs 168g, according to Huawei.

The nova 10 has a 4 000mAH battery capacity and supports 66W super-charge, allowing users to fully charge the phone in 38 minutes.

Both devices are fitted with 8GB RAM plus 128GB or 256GB ROM storage.

“For gaming enthusiasts, the Huawei nova 10 series features the touch turbo 2.0. Users can simply shake the phone to trigger any corresponding key operation, which effectively improves the user experience of mobile games.

“For communication, the nova 10 series supports WiFi 6 enhancement and 4K QAM modulation, bringing faster upload and download speeds, with a theoretical peak rate of up to 3.2Gbps.

“The software and hardware capabilities of the Huawei nova 10 series have set a new benchmark for the mobile photography experience for young, talented and curious creatives,” states the company.