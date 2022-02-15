Ahrefs Releases Major Keyword Data Updates

Ahrefs, a top-performing SEO software company, is pleased to announce major updates to its keyword data. The customers of the platform now have access to a 70% bigger database of international search queries, refined search volume accuracy, and a new proprietary SEO metric called “Traffic Potential.” With this boost, digital marketers and SEO professionals have more confidence to make content marketing decisions based on accurate and timely data.

Ahrefs uploaded 7.2 billion new keywords, increasing the total keyword database size from 10.1 billion to 17.3 billion keywords, which is a 70% increase. The coverage has been vastly improved across hundreds of countries, with some of them getting a 150-200% increase in database size.

With Ahrefs’ US database of 4.4 billion keywords – 69% larger than that of its main competitors – customers now have vastly greater coverage and can find more keyword ideas. They’ll also see a distinct search volume for each keyword, made possible by Ahrefs’ unique algorithm for modeling keyword search volumes that blends data from multiple sources, including clickstream. To fix the industry blunder of estimating search traffic potential based on the search volume of a single keyword, Traffic Potential shows how much total search traffic the top-ranking pages get from all the keywords they rank for.

Ahrefs Chief Marketing Officer Tim Soulo said, “We know 90% of content gets no traffic from Google while most U.S. businesses are highly ROI-oriented. So we want our users to stand out from the majority and feel confident their content marketing efforts can bring them visitors from search engines. Using Ahrefs’ toolset, users can find ideas that are ‘low-hanging fruits’ and create content which would bring them lots of customers.”

The updates fit seamlessly into Ahrefs’ Keywords Explorer, a tool that provides data on what people around the globe are searching for. Using it, marketers can discover thousands of keyword ideas, analyze their ranking difficulty, and calculate their traffic potential. Ahrefs updates the keyword database monthly and adds millions of new keywords each time. Keywords Explorer is the most complete keyword research tool on the market.