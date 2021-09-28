NielsenIQ Sets the Pace for the Omnichannel Measurement Revolution

NielsenIQ, the industry leader in global measurement and data analytics, announced today two key acquisition agreements --Data Impact and Rakuten Intelligence. These acquisitions will drive significant value to NielsenIQ’s e-commerce and omnichannel measurement solutions and allow the company to revolutionize the consumer and retail measurement industries with a comprehensive view of the online marketplace, from product distribution to sales.

Today, e-commerce sales account for 12% of CPG sales in the U.S. and up to 30% of sales in global markets and are estimated to grow at a 15% CAGR through 2025. With significant growth and share from online-focused retailers, it has become more important to understand the total marketplace. Nevertheless, current e-commerce measurement is highly fragmented, with multiple, disparate offerings that do not allow an integrated and consistent view of the total market.

These acquisitions and suite of omnichannel measurement solutions uniquely position NielsenIQ to provide retailers and manufacturers with a harmonized, granular, and consistent view across channels, allowing them to anticipate trends, understand, and react faster to consumer needs and expectations.

“Measuring e-commerce is a top strategic imperative for NielsenIQ,” said Natalie Williams, Head of North America Measurement Product Leadership, NielsenIQ. “Together we can transform the way we measure e-commerce sales and how fast the shopper journey evolves by delivering powerful machine learning-driven insights to our clients around the world.”

The agreement to acquire Data Impact, a leading e-commerce intelligence player in 40 markets mainly across Europe and the U.S., will supercharge NielsenIQ’s omnichannel service. Combining Data Impact’s best-in-class technology - which provides a hypergranular view of banner and store-level e-commerce insights - with NielsenIQ’s unmatched retail measurement footprint, will enable NielsenIQ to scale Data Impact’s product offering globally; and most importantly, will position NielsenIQ to lead the future of omnichannel measurement and execution.

“Combining our technology with Data Impact’s unique offering enables us to offer manufacturers and retailers unparalleled, comprehensive coverage with the granularity needed to make winning omnichannel decisions,” said Jim Peck, Executive Chairman and CEO of NielsenIQ.

The acquisition of Rakuten Intelligence, three years after signing an exclusive agreement to combine Rakuten Intelligence’s largest e-commerce purchase panel in the U.S. with NielsenIQ’s retail sales data, will allow NielsenIQ to deliver our clients an integrated online and offline read, aligned to custom client hierarchies, underpinned by our cloud-based Connect platform. NielsenIQ’s recently launched Omnisales product is the first integration derived from this acquisition.

“We are proud to welcome these two champions into the NielsenIQ family. We will be able to provide a single number for online sales measurement through multi-sourced data - the truth the market needs - and we will also deliver e-commerce execution recommendations with unrivaled actionability. With unique scale and granularity, the landscape of opportunities is unlimited,” mentioned Clément Colin, Head of International E-commerce Measurement, NielsenIQ.