Top ICT tenders: SITA gets busy

It’s an interesting selection of tender advertisements this week, with opportunities across the ICT industry.

The State IT Agency dominates the issue with three requests for supply and maintenance of networking infrastructure for the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment for a period of five years; procurement of solution design, migration and software development services for a firearms control solution for the South African Police Service; and hosting, maintenance, development and support of the Western Cape Education Department ePortal.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) will also draw attention with its intention to appoint a panel of ICT regulatory experts to support it in the execution of its regulatory mandate. The regulator’s tender documentation reveals this panel will be expected to assist with data and statistical model validation, research papers or presentations, as well as reviews of drafts, data collection tolls/portal; and act as an expert on economic and technical issues relevant to its work.

ICASA expects the panel to provide reliable data or information that contributes towards the “growth and development of the South African ICT sector” as well as research papers or presentations on technology, customers, competitors, economics, costing and trends analysis.

The panel is also expected to assist ICASA with a full range of issues relating to:

Regulatory and competition economics.

Regulatory cost accounting, cost analysis and cost modelling.

Regulatory compliance monitoring and management.

Regulatory consumer protection and advocacy.

Engineering, licensing, numbering, type-approval, spectrum and other technical related matters.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is looking for a service provider to develop a digital training manual for the SANS 19157 data quality standard and utilise it to train data custodians.

The Department of Public Works is calling for the supply and implementation of Office 365 data backup and software licences and storage servers with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

The Road Accident Fund requires an experienced and suitable service provider to supply data centre hosting (MPLS), wide area network connectivity and internet services (DIA).

George Municipality in the Western Cape wishes to appoint a service provider for the management of a digital citizen engagement plan.

Supply and leasing of end-user computing hardware is sought for Transnet Freight Rail on an as and when required basis for a period of five years.

The Human Sciences Research Council is looking for a capable service provider with experience in web development and data analytics to assist in the second phase of its web development of a spatial tax portal.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is looking for the supply and installation of IT networking infrastructure equipment, including maintenance and support for the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2653-2022

Information: Madikana Magooa, Tel: (012) 482 3217, E-mail: madikama.magooa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Nov 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the procurement of solution design, migration and software development services for a firearms control solution for the South African Police Service.

Tender no: RFB 2674-2022

Information: Cindy Kobe, Tel: (012) 482 2420, E-mail: cindy.kobe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2022

­Tags: Software, Software development

Hosting, maintenance, development and support of the Western Cape Education Department ePortal is also sought for a three-year period.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Oct

Tender no: RFB 2656_2020

Information: Xoli Moyane, Tel: (041) 398 5832, E-mail: xoli.moyane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Hosting, Cloud computing, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

A service provider is sought to develop a digital training manual for the data quality standard (SANS 19157) and utilise it to train data custodians, within a period of 12 months.

Tender no: 5/2/1 (596) 2022/2023

Information: Technical: Maroale Chauke, Tel: (012) 312 9634, E-mail: Maroale.Chauke@dalrrd.gov.za. General: Kopano Ntsoane or Sando Nkwana, Tel: (012) 312 8262/8088, E-mail: kopano.ntsoane@dalrrd.gov.za, SandoN@Dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Oct 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Digital, Data, Data quality standard, SANS 19157, Training and eLearning

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced and suitable service providers to provide data centre hosting (MPLS), wide area network (WAN) connectivity and internet services (DIA) for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/2022/00012

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: (012) 427 1459, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Managed services, Hosting, Hardware, Networking, Internet, MPLS, WAN, DIA

George Municipality

The Western Cape municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the management of a digital citizen engagement plan for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: FIN016/2022

Information: Stephan Jansen van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Digital, Software development

Department of Public Works

The department requires a service provider to supply and implement ICT Office 365 data backup and software licences and storage servers with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: H22/006GS

Information:Phuti Mahlanya, Tel: (012) 406 1658, E-mail: phuti.mahlanya@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Backup, Software licensing, Productivity, Servers, Support and maintenance

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA wishes to appoint a panel of ICT regulatory experts to support it in the execution of its regulatory mandate.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Oct – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: ICASA 31/2022

Information: Ovayo Tyani, Tel: (012) 568 3913, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Regulations, Research and analysis

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is advertising for the supply and leasing of end-user computing hardware to Transnet Freight Rail on an as and when basis for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: HOAC-HO-37603

Information:Madumetja Mabitsela, Tel: (011) 584 0609, E-mail: Madumetja.Mabitsela@transnet.net.

Closing date: 15 Nov 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, end-user computing

Human Sciences Research Council

The HSRC seeks to appoint a capable service provider with experience in web development and data analytics to assist in the second phase of its web development of a spatial tax portal.

Tender no:HSRC1875

Information: Zanele Nkosi, Tel: (012) 302 2065, E-mail: znkosi@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 24 Oct 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Web development, Data analytics, Analytics