CEO Ralph Mupita pays tribute to women of MTN

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita speaking at the Elevate event.

In marking Women’s Month, MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita has paid homage to female talent within the company.

He says the Pan-African telco is making good progress on women empowerment but there is still more to be done.

Mupita this week hosted female talent at the Elevate event at the company’s headquarters in Johannesburg, “saluting and appreciating the women of MTN”.

Every year, SA celebrates Women’s Month, and this year’s theme is: “Women’s socio-economic rights and empowerment: Building back better for women’s improved resilience.”

To play its part, MTN hosted some of the female talent in the group to celebrate their contribution to the company.

“We held a special event to mark Women’s Month in SA, creating a platform for important conversations about diversity and inclusion. Much of the strength of our business is in our diversity and inclusiveness. This includes creating spaces where women can truly show they belong,” said Mupita.

Women of MTN at Elevate event.

“Belonging and belongingness are deep-seated conditions of human nature for significance and impact. We salute and appreciate the women of MTN.”

This year’s Women’s Month celebration came on the back of MTN milestones in empowering and nurturing female talent.

For the first time, the MTN Group undertook a gender pay analysis across its business, and committed to act on the gender pay disparities it identified.

The telco is also looking to increase the number of women in senior levels and critical roles across the group. Women make up 39% of the MTN Group’s workforce and it says it wants fairness on employee earnings.

It also partnered with United Nations Women and joined the HeForShe Alliance in its efforts to drive gender equality.

MTN recently appointed three women as CEOs, to run its operations in Cameroon, Rwanda and Uganda.

Mapula Bodibe is set to lead MTN Rwanda, Sylvia Mulinge will be the boss in Kampala as MTN Uganda CEO, while Mitwa Ng’ambi assumes the CEO role at MTN Cameroon. The appointments are effective from September.