ICT tenders: STB installers sought again

State-owned entity, Sentech, has issued a new tender for a panel of installers or installation companies for the installation of domestic digital terrestrial television (DTT) set-top boxes (STBs), direct to home (DTH) STBs and integrated digital television receive systems in South Africa. The tender, which offers a one year contract, covers all nine provinces.

This tender follows last month's uproar over a similar invitation for installers that covered the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. That tender's three day deadline from advertisement to closure prompted the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to issue a statement alleging Sentech was using the digital migration deadline to push through a “huge” tender to install STBs without the necessary transparency and appropriate advertising.

“We do think this points to possible serious irregularities, as Treasury’s procurement regulations require adverts to run for at least 21 days. This is how we believe corruption takes place. Someone may sneak in a huge tender with a very limited public view, so only the bidders who are tipped off see it,” said Outa executive director, advocate Stefanie Fick.

In response, Sentech shot down irregularity allegations, saying a “shortened [tender] advert period is allowed and part of its supply chain procedure manual”.

Despite this defence, the March tender no longer appears on Sentech's website.

The new tender, SENT/001/2022-23, was published on 14 April, the day before the Easter weekend, and will close 21 days later on 5 May 2022.

In the meantime, tender numbers continue to increase across the ICT industry, despite the long weekend. Software demand leads with 61 tenders, up from 53; followed by services with 46 tenders up a 32% increase in numbers to 53 opportunities, followed by services with a 35% increase to 46; hardware up 10 to 32; and telecoms increasing from last week's four to six.

New tenders

Transnet SOC Ltd

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a property management solution for a period of 24 months.

Special conditions:

Submit SAP Gold partner certificate.

Submit fully completed pricing schedule.

Fully completed and signed SBD 1 Form.

Tender no: TPNAT/NAT/1372 (T) / TP2022/03/0002/RFP

Information: Risben Khoza, E-mail: Risben.Khoza@transnet.net.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Property management

Proposals are invited for the supply/provision of CAD/CAE/CAM/PDM software license renewals and maintenance predominantly used by the mechanical design office within Transnet engineering.

Tender no: TE/2022/03/0046/RFP

Information: Siphokazi Mgubasi, Tel: (012) 391 1495, E-mail: Siphokazi.Mgubasi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 3 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

The company also requires for software license renewals and maintenance involving the provision of MSC computer aided engineering (CAE) software currently used by Transnet Engineering.

Tender no: TE/2022/03/0161/RFP

Information: Siphokazi Mgubasi, Tel: (012) 391 1495, E-mail: Siphokazi.Mgubasi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 3 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Transnet wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of ICTM research and advisory services for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: HOAC HO 35624

Information: Ruth Springbok, Tel: (011) 584 0703, E-mail: ruth.springbok@transnet.net.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Research and analysis, ICT management, ICTM

Rand West Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply of smart prepaid water meters, smart-vending system, revenue enhancement and water balancing for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-3/005/2021/2022

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0227, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart meters, Pre-paid, Vending

A service provider is also sought to supply, configure and maintain a cloud PABX solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-6/006/2021/2022

Information: Prince Molapo, Tel: (011) 411 0093, E-mail: prince.molapo@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Cloud computing, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for ICT network infrastructure installation, upgrade to the existing infrastructure and support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-6/007/2021/2022

Information: Isaac Ramaboa, Tel: (011) 411 0093, E-mail: isaac.ramaboa@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

The municipality is advertising for online and real time prepaid electricity vending, revenue protection, ICT backend, metering and credit control management for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-3/002/2021/2022

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0227, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart meters, Pre-paid, Vending

uMhlathuze Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the provision and management of a private and confidential independent ethics, fraud, bribery, corruption and financial misconduct reporting mechanism (telephonic hotline and email) and supporting activities for a three year period.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH958-21/22

Information: Shaylene Adonis, Tel: (035) 907 5194, E-mail: adoniss@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre, Software, Fraud, Reporting

Mossel Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires installation of electrical pre-paid meters/smart meters and installation and management of electricity meters with automatic meter reading function (AMR).

Tender no: TDR296/2021/2022

Information: Ryan van Zyl, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: rvanzyl@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Pre-paid, Smart meters, Automatic meter reading, AMR, Services

Supply and delivery of photocopy machines is also sought.

Tender no: TDR304/2021/2022

Information: Duane Scholtz, Tel: (044) 606 5196, E-mail: dscholtz@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of a telemetry system.

Tender no: TDR282/2021/2022

Information: Jaco du Plessis, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: jduplessis@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

Supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of scalable fibre internet services is sought for Mossel Bay Municipality.

Tender no: TDR290/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Networking, Hardware, Internet, Services, ISP

The municipality also requires installation, maintenance and support of network cabling.

Tender no: TDR292/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Networking, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation is calling for the supply and installation of an e-cemetery record system.

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT03/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software

Provision of a payroll and human resource system is also sought, including maintenance, support and licensing.

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT04/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, HR, Payroll, Support and maintenance

NamaKwa District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of ten laptops.

Tender no: Tender 05/2022

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Saldanha Bay Municipality

Bids are invited for hosting and maintenance of database server for driver, refuse bin loggers, engine management and vehicle monitoring system for the period 01 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: SBM 34/21/22

Information: G Beneke, Tel: (022) 701 6942, E-mail: gert.beneke@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Hosting, Server

Road Traffic Infringement Agency

The agency is publishing its terms of references for the appointment of a service provider/consultant to provide an existing, cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management (CRM) and call-centre solution on a leasing basis including maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 May – Link.

Tender no: RFP01/2022/23

Information: K Moloko, Tel: 087 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Cloud computing, Customer relationship management, CRM, Call-centres, Contact centres, Support and maintenance

Beaufort West Municipality

The Western Cape municipality invites bids for the supply and delivery of ICT hardware and software.

Tender no: SCM 01/2022

Information: R Jack or S Madumbo, Tel: (023) 414 7548, E-mail: raylenem@beaufortwestmun.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software

Theewaterkloof Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of eight new digital photocopiers at various offices of Theewaterskloof Municipality and the conclusion of maintenance agreements for new and existing digital photocopiers in various offices of the municipality for 36 months.

Tender no: COR 02/2022/23

Information: Marelize Faul, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: marelizefa@twk.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Service, Support and maintenance

Provision and administration of an electricity prepayment uniform vending system is also sought for the period from 1 July 2022 until 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Apr

Tender no: FIN 03/2022/23

Information: Janine Van Niekerk, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: janineva@twk.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, Services

South African Bureau of Standards

The SABS wishes to appoint a panel of product and management systems for a period of three years.

Tender no: 20526

Information: Lerato Monyepao, Tel: (012) 428 6055, E-mail: lerato.monyepao2@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Johannesburg Water

Implementation and application support for Opentext Extended ECM is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT001/21

Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Pikitup Johannesburg SOC Limited

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the development and implementation of an integrated management system: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 1400:2015 and ISO 4500:2018 for a period of nine months.

Tender no: PU100/2022

Information: Mlungisi Shongwe, Tel: (087) 357 1228, E-mail: mlungisishongwe@pikitup.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Integrated management system

Swellendam Municipality

The municipality is advertising for a geographical information system (GIS), licencing and support.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Apr

Tender no: SMT43/21/22

Information: R. Brunings, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: rbrunings@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Geographical information system, GIS, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Hessequa Municipality

Supply, installation of photocopiers, printers and a scanner are required for the Western Cape municipality for a period of three years.

Tender no: HES-CORP 15/2122

Information: Leanne Windvogel, Tel: (028) 713 8087, E-mail: leanne@hessequa.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

City Power – Johannesburg

Bids are invited for third party vending.

Tender no: 2442S

Information: Blessing Nemasiwane, Tel: (011) 490 7669, E-mail: nblessing@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 4 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Pre-paid, vending, Electricity

The organisation is also calling for the provision of an internet and VPNS solution including support and maintenance.

Tender no: 2451S

Information: Zanele Lesikara, Tel: (011) 490 7073, E-mail: zlesikara@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Internet, Networking, Telecommunications, Internet, VPNS, Support and maintenance

City Power is also advertising for ICT network maintenance and support.

Tender no: 2447GS

Information: Blessing Nemasiwane, Tel: (011) 490 7669, E-mail: nblessing@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The SABC is advertising for a scheduling and advertising management system (SAMS).

Tender no: RFP/IT/2020/54

Information: Blessed, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Advertising, Scheduling

A service provider is sought for LTO archive system support services which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole LTO archive system at the SABC postproduction facilities for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/7

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Archiving

The broadcaster wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a SAP Travel Management specialist for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/158

Information: Ayanda, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting

A suitable service provider is sought to provide a SAP sales and distribution/accounts receivable (SD/AR) specialist for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2022/44

Information: Blonde, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting

South African National Space Agency

A turnkey solution is sought for office automation technology on a rental/lease basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: CO/070/03/2022

Information: SANSA SCM, Tel: (012) 844 0335, E-mail: scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging, Office automation

The agency is also advertising for provision of mission simulation software.

Tender no: CO/071/03/2022

Information: SANSA SCM, Tel: (012) 844 0335, E-mail: scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Simulation

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN municipality is looking for a suitable party to provide services for wholesale of excess capacity on its Carrier Grade Network Infrastructure.

Tender no: 1i-4033

Information: Technical: Mzwandile Dlamini, Tel: (031) 311 8270. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, Wholesale, ISP, Bandwidth

Supply and installation of Intel (x86) stand-alone servers is also sought.

Tender no: 7i-4026

Information: Technical: Devan Govender, Tel: (031) 311 1433. General: Vusumzi Kopo, Tel: (031) 322 7850, E-mail: vusumzi.kopo@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Bids are also invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of CCTV and access control system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: UMW-259

Information: Technical: JP Kriel, Tel: (031) 328 8000. General: Londeka Didi, Tel: (031) 328 8000, E-mail: londeka.didi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, CCTV

The municipality is advertising for provision of technical support, maintenance, and customised applications development for GIS (36 months).

Tender no: 1L-4485

Information: Technical: Onke Mconi, Tel: (031) 322 7107, E-mail: onke.mconi@durban.gov.za. General: Siyabonga Mngadi, Tel: (031) 311 4112, E-mail: Siyabonga.mngadi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Technical support and maintenance services are sought for the municipality’s Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for a 36-month period.

Tender no: 1T-48691

Information: Andrew Aucamp, Tel: (031) 311 7340, E-mail: andrew.aucamp@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Servicing, repair, maintenance and operation of the audio-visual system at Moses Mabhida Stadium is sought for 36 months.

Tender no: MMS-1043

Information: Technical: Mlungu Makhanya, E-mail: Mlungu.Makhanya@durban.gov.za. General: Sifiso Nkosi, Tel: (031) 582 8222, E-mail: sifiso.nkosi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Audio-visual

BreedeValley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for provision of speed law enforcement and back office services for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV956/2022

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority wishes to purchase and renew Autodesk (Autocad) software licenses for its eight ports (Saldanha,Cape Town, Mossel Bay, Ngqura, East London, Port Elizabeth, Durban and RichardsBay) for a period of 12 months on an “as and when” required basis.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/01/0076/RFP

Information: Tshegofatso Shaku, Tel: 083 461 3183, E-mail: Tshegofatso.Shaku@transnet.net.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

City Council of Johannesburg

A suitably qualified service provider is sought to build, install, maintain and support a digital environmental health record (DEHR) system for the City of Johannesburg health department for a period of three years.

Tender no: CoJ/HLT001/21-22

Information: Joseph Shikwambane, Tel: (011) 407 6524, E-mail: Josephs@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance, Digital

Department of Health, KwaZulu Natal

The province is advertising for supply, delivery, implementation, training, support and maintenance of a cloud picture archiving and communication system/radiological information system (PACS/RIS with voice dictation) on a three year contract.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ZNB 5686/2022-H

Information: N Mahlaba, Tel: (033) 815 8386, E-mail: Tenders@kznhealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Archiving, Imaging, Communication, Voice, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to render Oracle managed services for technical and functional support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NLC/2022-7

Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: (012) 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the provision of IT related commodity hardware devices.

Tender no: 255G/2021/22

Information: Leandro Frantz, Tel: (021) 400 4834, E-mail: LeandroRick.Frantz@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware

Provision of professional services is also sought for the final design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the automated fare collection (AFC) system and other related services from date of award until 30 June 2026.

Tender no: 273C/2021/22

Information: Tary Hector, Tel: (021) 400 1111, E-mail: tarynlynn.hector@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Software development, Automation

Professional services are also sought to conduct integrated management systems training, consultation and integrated assessments in the City of Cape Town.

Tender no: 287C/2021/22

Information: Charlene Jardine, Tel: (021) 400 9338, E-mail: Charlene.Jardine@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Training and eLearning, Integrated management system

The metro is advertising for the supply and delivery of cellphone impoundment kits.

Tender no: 294G/2021/22

Information: Mark McCarthy, Tel: (021) 444 3897, E-mail: Mrk.McCarthy@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Hardware, Mobility, Software

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of ICT enterprise servers, storage and associated services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Apr – Link.

Tender no: 293G/2021/22

Information: Bongani April, Tel: (021) 444 5314, E-mail: Bongani.April@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Services

The city is also calling for the provision of professional services for the final design, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the advanced public transport management system (APTMS) on buses, stations and in the transport management centre and other related services from date of award until 30 June 2026.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Apr – Link.

Tender no: 298C/2021/22

Information: Taryn Hector, Tel: (021) 812 4434, E-mail: TarynLynn.Hector@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Eskom

Eskom is advertising for a residential demand response system solution.

Tender no: MWP1121TX

Information: Simon Ross McMillan, Tel: (011) 516 7043, E-mail: mcmilsr@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Electricity

Proposals are invited for the future Eskom network design.

Tender no: MWP1279CX

Information: Nombulelo Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Software, Consulting, Services, Professional services, Hardware, Networking, Security

The utility is advertising for a compliance probity check solution and business intelligence solution services on an ‘as and when’ required basis for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1201CX-R

Information: Jeanette Makume, Tel: (011) 800 5642, E-mail: makumej@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Risk management, Compliance, Business intelligence

Provision of Matimba Simulator system maintenance and administrator services is required for a period of five years.

Tender no: LPMAT0010GX

Information: Michael Ramotshela, Tel: (014) 763 8692, E-mail: RamotsMF@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 3 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance, Simulation

Eskom wishes to procure an insurance management system.

Tender no: MWP1274CX

Information: Joosty Skhosana, Tel: (011) 800 6512, E-mail: SkhosaMJ@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Apr 2022

Tags: Software

An engineering design and documentation management system (EDDMS) is also sought.

Tender no: MWP1240CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 3 May 2022

Tags: Software

Bids are invited for the provision of IT research and advisory services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1307CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Research and analysis.

Eskom is advertising for the day-to-day administration and management of library services including professional services for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1246CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Library services

Risk management and compliance management is also sought.

Tender no: MWP1300CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Risk management, Compliance

South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator

The authority requests proposals for telecommunication mobile devices for a period of two years.

Tender no: SADPMR 01/04/2022

Information: B Mdodana, Tel: (011) 223 7000, E-mail: bulumkom@sadpmr.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Apr 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Mobility

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for a business intelligence and analytics solution, implementation, maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: COR6841/2022/RFP

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 10 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Business intelligence, BI, Analytics, Support and maintenance

Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority

SASSETA is looking for a service provider to undertake online backup services for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/201920126/2

Information: Vutivi Manganyi, Tel: (011) 087 5629, E-mail: scm03@sasseta.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Managed services, Hosting, Backup

Johannesburg Development Agency

The agency is re-advertising for SAP Finance and SCM pre-implementation and data migration review application controls reviews for the JDA Bus Factory for three months.

Tender no: JDA-IA/SAP-002/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Professional services, Migration

The JDA requires printing services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JDAICT/PRNTING/002/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing

Supply of ICT accessories services is also sought for three years

Tender no: JDAICT/ACCESSORIES/001/2022

Information:Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware supply and maintenance for the JDA for 36 months.

Tender no: JDAICT/H-WARE/003/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Hardware

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a panel of installers or installation companies for the installation of domestic digital terrestrial television (DTT) STB’s, direct to home (DTH) STBs and integrated digital television receive systems in South Africa (in all nine provinces) for a period of one year.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SENT/001/2022-23

Information:Norman or Amukelani, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Set-top boxes, STBs, Digital terrestrial television, Direct to home, Integrated digital television receive system, DTT, DTH, Digital, Analogue switch off, Broadcasting

Request for information

Government Pensions Administration Agency

Information is requested on a pension benefit administration solution, including client relationship management, fund administration and financial management solutions.

Tender no: GPAA 05/2022

Information: Fortune Mogwatjana, Tel: (012) 319 3422, E-mail: Fortune.Mogwatjana@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Software

Ithala Development Finance Corporation

The company is looking for information on a Sharepoint upgrade.

Tender no: RFI 01/22

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8911, E-mail: tenders@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Sharepoint

Eskom

Information is requested on legacy to IP migration.

Tender no: MWP1306CX

Information: Zekhay Nzima, Tel: (011) 516 7042, E-mail: NzimaZZ@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IP, Migration

South African Revenue Service

SARS is looking for information on document conversion from PDF to HTML.

Tender no: RFI 0001-2022

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: 081 037 9162, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 May 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Document conversion, PDF, HTML