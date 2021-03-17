Nordson EFD Introduces 70cc Optimum® Syringe Barrels Ideal for Longer Production Cycles

New 70cc Optimum syringe barrels from Nordson EFD reduce downtime by reducing the number of fluid changeouts in automated manufacturing processes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and a leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the largest sized syringe barrel in its Optimum dispensing components line. The 70cc syringe barrel holds more assembly fluids, such as adhesives, epoxies, sealants, solder pastes, and more, than the other sizes including 3cc, 5cc, 10cc, 30cc, and 55cc. It is ideal for electronic applications such as underfill, potting, and conformal coating.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005033/en/

“We saw a need in the market for the larger sized barrel,” said Felicitas Stuebing, Product Line Manager, Consumables, Nordson EFD. “It will last longer on the production line, causing fewer changeovers, which reduces costs and downtime for manufacturers.”

This 70cc fluid reservoir is available in Nordson EFD’s proprietary clear Optimum resin for general purpose applications and UV-blocking amber resin for light-sensitive assembly fluids.

These barrels feature the same ZeroDraft™ walls as other Optimum syringe barrels. The barrel’s consistent internal diameter maintains the proper seal with the piston for consistent dispensing results.

All syringe barrels are manufactured in Nordson EFD’s silicone-free facilities in the United States and certified for industrial use.

For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com, linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd, email at info@nordsonefd.com, or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.