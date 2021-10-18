Nexign Completed Campaign Management Solution for Middle East Telecom Operator Zain Kuwait

Nexign (part of ICS Holding), an international provider of business support systems (BSS), has announced that the company completed the Marketing Campaign Management system implementation for Zain Kuwait, one of the leading telecom service providers in the Middle East, in cooperation with the Turkcell Technology, a subsidiary of Turkcell, a converged telecommunication and technology services provider, founded and headquartered in Turkey. The implemented system enables Zain Kuwait to provide targeted offerings to a wide range of its subscribers and boost customer loyalty and retention.

Marketing Campaign Management System is a BI-integrated solution for diversified campaigns management during the customer lifecycle. It provides selection rules management to define target segments and communication channels to schedule, execute and track the performance of marketing campaigns. The system enables the company to increase response rates and make sales and marketing initiatives more effective.

‘As the leading telecom operator in the region, we are proud of our customer service and wish to ensure a life-long loyalty and satisfaction of our subscribers. The solution provided meets all our requirements and we are sure that Zain’s business development will get a boost thanks to the flexible campaign management solution,’ says Mohammed Hussain ALHamdan - Channels Management Department Manager at Zain Kuwait.

Dmitry Antipov, Chief Customer Officer at Nexign noted: ‘For us at Nexign, this project is an important milestone in the continuing expansion of our international presence. Middle East and Africa are our target regions, and we’re happy that we added one more name to the list of our customers in the region. The new solution will help Zain not only to retain its present customers but to expand its clientele.’

Serkan Öztürk, Turkcell CIO says: ‘The multi-year Nexign experience in BSS development and implementation joined with Turkcell Technology deep knowledge of local market brings fruitful results and we hope that the implemented solution will help the operator to tackle with the challenges that the changing customers' needs pose to telco companies.’