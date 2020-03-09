Video: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery video case study

When Dogfish Head Craft Brewery noticed that the older system it was running on was starting to fail and wouldn’t allow the implementation of new equipment, Liz Stairs, Process Improvement Specialist, began to investigate ways to improve the overall automation support of the operation.

The company first turned to ProLeit after a lot of due diligence, and then learned that to achieve the required operational simplicity and continuous availability, it needed to build its infrastructure using the Stratus ftServer System.

If its operation was to go down for a long period of time, it would lose an entire batch of beer, resulting in unfulfilled orders, backlogs and loss of revenue.

Today, it distributes to all 50 states and produces over 250 000 barrels annually and is still growing, so Stratus and ProLeit had to be a part of its future plans.





