Smart building management is cost- and energy-efficient

Warren Miller, solutions architect, Altron Managed Solutions.

A building automation control system (BACS) is an overarching management platform that is able to run, manage and report on different types of equipment and systems in a building, including lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, solar energy, lifts and generators.

The system provides a consolidated view of all the operational aspects of a building via networked electronic devices, sets parameters on how these run, and generates central reports. “It just provides overall better management of the systems within a building,” says Warren Miller, solutions architect at Altron Managed Solutions.

Forty percent of the world’s energy is consumed by buildings, yet 50% of the energy used in buildings is wasted owing to inefficient building management systems. In 2020, it became compulsory for buildings to display an Energy Performance Certificate, whereby the building is rated on its energy consumption and performance. As a result of this, as well as escalating electricity costs and load-shedding, many bigger businesses, particularly those in the financial sector, have embarked on energy-efficiency drives, including carbon footprint and cost reduction goals. Hence a requirement to record accurate, verifiable data.

BACS benefits

The primary benefit of a BACS is that it can assist in reducing energy consumption, enabling the business to introduce cost savings and other efficiencies. “Businesses should start to see a return on investment within five years, which is a really short term. This is especially the case for bigger businesses with real estate countrywide that need to manage and report on all of their buildings,” adds Miller.

A BACS also provides greater comfort to building occupants from a lighting, heating, cooling, ventilation and humidity perspective. “It’s been shown that a more comfortable working environment can increase productivity as opposed to a space that’s too bright, too dark, hot or cold. With a BACS you can automate control over all these aspects.”

Additionally, the ability to monitor systems enables the business to reduce its maintenance costs. The two biggest consumers of energy in any office space are HVAC and lighting. Miller says: “We can absolutely introduce efficiencies around HVAC. For instance, we can look at space occupancy using sensors that tie back to the BACS to determine whether rooms are occupied or not. By collecting data on times and dates of occupancy, we can set operational limits for HVAC and lighting.”

It’s also possible to allow natural light into the space and use blinds to control glare. This reduces the amount of artificial light needed. If there’s a trend for part of the building to be unoccupied at a specific time of day, you can reduce the lighting in that area. It’s even possible to automate certain parts of the building so that the lights come on should someone enter the space.

Similarly, the BACS can monitor the HVAC system to see whether it is operating within set parameters depending on the time of day and year. In winter the air inside the building is heated, but you need to introduce fresh air, and the HVAC can be set to bring that air from outside instead of running chillers, saving energy.

It can also be tied into the building’s alternative energy solution. If you have solar, you can obtain data on how much solar you produce, as well as the mix of grid energy versus how much you produce yourself. It can also monitor generators, ensuring that when load-shedding happens, they start automatically. You can even monitor fuel tank levels.

By tying all of the building’s systems into the BACS from a maintenance aspect, you can ensure timeframes are met. For example, filters in the HVAC system require servicing after a set number of hours, so you can set reminders to bring in a maintenance crew. When lights reach a certain number of hours, they become more expensive to run because they start using more energy. It makes sense to replace the lamps before that happens. “Proactive maintenance incurs cost savings for the business firstly because the equipment runs more efficiently; secondly, it’s better than waiting for something to break before fixing it, avoiding a potentially lengthy downtime.”

Larger organisations can benefit from energy metering, where different business units are billed separately for their energy consumption. Accurate readings on energy and telephony usage is invaluable in such instances.

Safety and security is also enhanced by a BACS as it can tie into CCTV and alarms that monitor restricted areas, including the deployment of rules that define that, such as notifying if someone enters an area they shouldn’t. It can be used to trigger certain actions in the event of a fire, using CCTV to get a remote view and automate other functions such as alarms, notifications, unlocking emergency doors and escalating HVAC to draw smoke out of the building. All of these processes can be automated and monitored remotely.

Over time, the business will have a rich source of analytics data that it can use to identify trends, assisting it to meet its KPIs around energy consumption. As mentioned earlier on, it’s invaluable to have proof of the building’s energy efficiency rating.

Plan ahead

Finally, Miller offers the following advice for businesses looking for a BACS solution: “Choose one that isn’t tied into a specific technology; rather use open platforms so if your strategy changes, you can integrate with other product sets. A BACS needs a modular and flexible design so that it can expand and grow with the solutions deployed by the business. Third-party integrations are vital, especially for large businesses that may want to integrate different existing platforms to draw in more data for analysis.”