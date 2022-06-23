CelebratingLegends with the new HUAWEI P50, now available for pre-order in SA

The new HUAWEI P50 is now available for pre-order in South Africa, the latest addition to its iconic P Series product line. With each instalment of the P Series continuing the legendary story of Huawei photography, each generation represents the pinnacle of technological aesthetics and smart photography. A legend reborn, the HUAWEI P50 Series returns to the philosophies that sit at the heart of high-end photography, with its True to Life camera ethos, revolutionary HUAWEI XD Optics and revamped camera experience.

Joining the legendary series of the HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, the HUAWEI P50 has everything that you would want in a flagship smartphone in 2022. From a fantastic camera system, stylish design, long battery life, exceptional charging speeds, intriguing features and more, the new HUAWEI P50 encompasses it all.

Gorgeous design

Let’s begin with the design. The HUAWEI P50 is a beauty to behold. The big and powerful camera system on the smartphone is turned into an iconic dual ring design that is instantly recognisable. Each generation of the HUAWEI P Series has been the perfect blend of smart photography, aesthetics and technology, and the HUAWEI P50 is no different.

Its 6.5-inch display supports 1.07 billion colours and True-Chroma display technology, allowing it to produce colours with accuracy comparable to professional reference displays. The HUAWEI P50 is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance and sports dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Powerful camera

Not only is it gorgeous to look at but the HUAWEI P50 takes the fantastic camera design of the HUAWEI P Series and incorporates ground-breaking improvements. The True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera system on the HUAWEI P50 consists of the powerful Main Camera Matrix and SuperZoom Matrix. The camera hardware takes advantage of impressive image processing engines and integration of the camera hardware with the HUAWEI XD Optics results in brighter high-resolution images, shot with more light taken in and cleaner with more details.

The True-Chroma Image Engine delivers the highest possible colour accuracy, creating images that reflect what is seen by the human eye. Using the HUAWEI P50, you can transform your subjects into the legends they are with one of the best photographic systems.

The HUAWEI P50 supports 4K video recording across the full focal range. The all-new AIS Pro image stabilisation solution enables users to easily capture stable handheld videos, even when zoomed-in with the 4K time-lapse mode; this allows users to distil the beauty of time, with AI cinemagraph, which is great for creative shots that highlight minor movements.

Long lasting battery

Yes, the HUAWEI P50 does have an efficient battery life. The smartphone packs a 4100 mAh battery into a compact design with a thickness of 7.92mm only and it supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge for swift recharging.

With the launch of the new HUAWEI P50, Huawei will be celebrating legends. #CelebratingLegendsWithHUAWEIP50 is a call for everyday legends, be it a parent, a spouse, a colleague or even a sport’s coach, any everyday person who is personally “your legend”.

Share a picture and/or video of your legend on Huawei’s social pages and comment as to why you have selected your legend and stand a chance to win the new HUAWEI P50 valued at R16 999 or the grand prize of R50 000 in shopping vouchers. Visit HUAWEI’s social pages for more details on the legendary campaign.

The HUAWEI P50 is available for pre-order on the Huawei Store (online) for just R16 999. Make a pre-order part payment of R500 to receive a R2 500 discount on the balance of the purchase price of the HUAWEI P50, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i valued at R1 499 and a HUAWEI PowerBank valued at R699. This offer is valid from 23 June 2022 to 30 June 2022, Ts and Cs apply.