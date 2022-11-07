Radisys Enables Connectivity for All with Reach Phone Lite

Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced the launch of Radisys’ Reach Phone Lite, an affordably priced 4G feature phone designed to help Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across Africa and the Middle East migrate 2G and 3G voice-only users to 4G networks by enabling superior experiences.

GSMA estimates that approximately 45% of the population in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and 53% in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) are covered by the 4G network, but these users lack a phone with internet capabilities as well as access to affordable services.

MNOs around the world are sunsetting or shutting down their 2G and 3G networks to free up resources for 4G networks and subscriber base expansion and upcoming 5G deployments. The sunsetting of these 2G/3G networks will require the users in the MENA and SSA regions to upgrade their devices to the new 4G technology. As a result, MNOs are looking for affordable solutions that allow them to transition their own 2G/3G voice-only subscriber base to 4G networks.

Radisys’ Reach Phone Lite is a feature phone that allows MNOs to retain their subscriber base as well as acquire other voice subscribers by offering an affordable handset that delivers exciting new services and mobile internet connectivity where fewer people own or have access to a data network or a smartphone.

The Reach Phone Lite 4G handset has a similar look and feel to the 2G/3G voice-only devices customers are used to, but delivers premium quality, enhanced features and capabilities, including internet browsing, HD voice calling, voice recording, Bluetooth connectivity, earphone jack, FM radio, MP3 Player, music playback, microSD card, support for different audio and video formats, VGA camera, torch, alarm, and a calendar.

The Reach Phone Lite can be locked to the MNO’s network and enables operators to brand the device while also providing basic customization opportunities including ringtones, wallpaper and power on/off animation, thereby offering an operator-branded service-enabled device experience.

“Many MNOs are facing a challenge of how to transition customers from older 2G/3G networks to 4G networks without increasing the connectivity gap and also meeting government mandated 2G/3G sunsetting timelines,” said Natasha Tamaskar, Global Head of Digital Endpoints Business and Marketing, Radisys. “The Radisys Reach Phone Lite offers MNOs a 4G compatible, cost-effective alternative for subscribers to experience new applications while allowing operators to offer seamless and superior customer experience, onboard first-time subscribers directly on 4G networks, and bundle affordably priced data packages to retain as well as increase their 4G data subscriber base.

Meet with Radisys at AfricaCom

Experience Radisys’ Reach Feature Phone Lite, and the full range of Radisys Reach Smart Feature Phones, at AfricaCom, booth F61. To schedule a meeting with Radisys’ experts from Digital End Points business, contact open@radisys.com.