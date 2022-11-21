EdVentures, Nahdet Misr’s VC, showcases the future of EdTech in the MENA region in a joint summit with HolonIQ

Maria Spies - Cofounder and CEO of HOLONIQ, Patrick Brothers - Co-Founder & Co-CEO of HolonIQ, Dalia Ibrahim - Nahdet Misr Publishing House CEO and Founder of EdVentures and Maged Harby - General Manager, EdVentures. (Photo: AETOSWire)

EdVentures, the corporate VC arm of Egypt’s leading learning company, Nahdet Misr Publishing Group, has organized a summit on the future of Edtech in the MENA region, in collaboration with HolonIQ, the world’s leading platform for impact market intelligence based in the US.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005599/en/

The 2022 Global Impact Summit comes as EdVentures celebrates its fifth anniversary and whereby EdVentures showcased the future of EdTech and investment opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Driven by the need to transform the EdTech sector locally and regionally, we established EdVentures in 2017, and managed to support more than 66 startups, and invested in 13 startups with a market capitalization of $75 million, creating 1,400 jobs,” commented Dalia Ibrahim, Nahdet Misr Publishing House CEO and Founder of EdVentures. She also announced that EdVentures will be investing $1.1 million in Jeel, an education and entertainment platform for pre-schoolers. “Moving forward, EdVentures is seeking more investments in EdTech startups, while expanding globally,” she added.

As for MENA’s EdTech landscape, according to HolonIQ’s latest data, Egypt has the largest share in the growing EdTech ecosystems across the region, which is home to 1,500 EdTech companies, followed by the UAE and KSA. Workforce and corporate training innovation represents almost half of all education technology founded and headquartered in MENA, followed by the K-12 education, higher education, while the pre-k makes up a very small part of the overall education technology landscape.

Panel discussions tackled ways to embrace lifelong learning and continuous development in K-12 and higher education; investing in EdTech amidst global challenges and economic instabilities, and the power of partnerships to engage the whole education ecosystem.

At the closure of the event, HolonIQ announced its annual list of the 50 best EdTech startups from the MENA region, which included 9 startups of EdVentures’ portfolio; iSchool, Akhdar, COLNN, OTO, Entreprenelle, Sprints, Career 180 and EYouth.