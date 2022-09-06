Continuing legendary Dual-Ring Design of N Series, HONOR 70 5G features powerful capabilities in super-luxurious design

The HONOR N-Series lineup has always been praised for delivering pure aesthetics. Revolutionising the homogenous design of smartphones, the HONOR 70 5G has integrated light and shadow into its design language, bringing users a thin, sleek and stylish smartphone that reflects the ever-changing fashion and design trends of today’s younger generation.

Paying homage to the Rolleiflex’s classic twin-lens reflex camera invented in the 1920s, the HONOR 70 5G steps up the N-Series’ Classical Dual Ring Design to shine a spotlight on the streamlined camera layout.

The Evolved Dual Ring Design on the back of the HONOR 70 5G features an axisymmetric camera layout comprising two jewel-like circles with the top circle featuring a 2MP Depth Camera and a 54MP SONY IMX800 Super Sensing Main Camera, and the bottom ring consisting of a 50MP Ultra-Wide and Macro Main Camera and a flashlight.

Equipped with 1.51mm ultra-slim bezels on both left and right frames, the HONOR 70 5G takes the curved design of the HONOR N-Series to the next level, featuring a front-rear symmetrical dual-curved design for an incredibly comfortable and balanced grip. Thin, sleek and stylish, the HONOR 70 5G boasts a thickness of just 7.91mm, effortlessly fitting into small handbags and pockets.

Inspired by crystal glass and the light rays of diamonds, the HONOR 70 5G takes smartphone aesthetics to new heights. Designed with advanced coating technologies to deliver a premium look and feel, as the angle of the light changes across the back panel, the HONOR 70 5G dazzles like a diamond, reflecting the subtle interplay of light and shadows.

The perfect addition to the wardrobe of any style seeker, the HONOR 70 5G can be flawlessly paired with colourful and shiny accessories.

Perfect for fashion-conscious consumers, the HONOR 70 5G is available in a range of splendid and fashionable colour options, including the iconic Crystal Silver and Midnight Black.

Crafted with dual-film, triple-texture and dual-coating technology, the Crystal Silver design is inspired by the diamond-cutting and lighting; it has been designed with a dazzling geometric pattern that glimmers and sparkles as the light changes, making it an eye-catching accessory to match any outfit.

HONOR 70 5G + (Redcore 1 GB) is available now on sale. You can get it from Vodacom at the price of R749 with 24 months of instalments, or at R579 with 36 months of instalments. Available in premium colours Crystal Silver and Midnight Black. With the purchase consumers also get a chance to get R500 accessory voucher. The device is also available through MTN in the hero colour the Crystal Silver and comes with Mega Talk/Gigs XS at a price of R799 with 24 months of instalments, or R549 with 36 months of instalments. Through MTN consumers can also avail 2 000mAh power bank as a gift. Both versions come with Google Mobile Services.

For more information, please visit https://www.hihonor.com/za/or follow us on:

FB: @HONORSouthAfrica

IG: @HONORZA

TW: @HONORAfrica

YT: @HONORSouthAfrica

