Boomi Appoints Mark Fields to Its Board of Directors

Boomi Appoints Mark Fields to Board of Directors (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the appointment of former CEO of Ford Motor Company Mark Fields as an independent, non-executive member of its Board of Directors.

“As Boomi continues its rapid growth, we’re excited to attract sought-after leaders to join our mission to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere,” said David Meredith, CEO at Boomi. “Mark’s exceptional track record as a leader, advisor and visionary — coupled with our award-winning technology and innovation — helps position Boomi to deliver superior outcomes for even more customers.”

Mark Fields As former CEO of Ford Motor Company, Fields brings three decades of experience driving innovation and business transformation initiatives across multi-billion-dollar public companies, as well as private equity-backed technology organizations. Most recently, he served as Interim CEO of Hertz, and currently sits on the boards of Hertz, Qualcomm, Tanium, and Planview. As a senior advisor to TPG Capital, Fields holds an economics degree from Rutgers University and an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business.

“From continuing supply chain issues to the exponential rise of business applications and data, we’re seeing increasing demand for integration and intelligent automation,” said Fields. “Boomi has a unique, unmatched ability to solve the most complex business challenges of our time, and I’m excited to join this team on their growth journey.”

Fields’ announcement quickly follows former Deloitte CIO Larry Quinlan’s appointment to Boomi’s Board of Directors, bringing more than 60 years of combined experience leading technology strategy and operations across Fortune 500 companies and high-growth technology organizations. As proven advisors, Quinlan and Fields will help guide Boomi in its next phase, driven by its recent launch as a stand-alone company backed by premier private equity firms, Francisco Partners and TPG, in a $4 billion transaction.

Named one of America's fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 2022 list, Boomi recently set the industry record for largest customer base among integration platform vendors, added world-class leaders, and continues to expand its global footprint.

Boomi celebrates numerous awards for product excellence and culture, including a listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces, two Comparably awards for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth, and two international Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year and Product Innovation, among others.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the integration platform as a service (iPaaS) space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and partners with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others. As enterprise demand for digital connectivity, integration, and intelligent automation solutions continues to grow, Boomi continues to scale rapidly.

