KELIX bio Enters Into a Binding Commitment to Acquire PHI, a Leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturer in Morocco

KELIX bio, a unique pan-African biopharmaceutical platform, today announced it has entered into a binding commitment to acquire Pharmaceutical Institute (“PHI”), a leading pharmaceutical company established in Rabat. This investment marks the first entry of KELIX bio into Morocco – an important market in the company’s strategy – at a juncture where the Kingdom accelerates the successful rollout of AMO (Assurance Maladie Obligatoire), a far-reaching plan to provide universal health coverage to Moroccans.

PHI was established in 1989 by the Sedrati family and is a leading manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical products in Morocco. The company operates a strong distribution network and has manufacturing capabilities that will support KELIX bio’s strategy of accelerating and facilitating the delivery of affordable, life-saving pharmaceutical products in Africa.

“PHI is a high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturer that has built its reputation over three decades thanks to the values of the Sedrati family. The company has earned its unique position through an outstanding record of execution and a relentless focus on quality. We are privileged to have reached an agreement with the founders and look forward to welcoming them to KELIX bio,” said Hocine Sidi-Said, Chief Executive Officer at KELIXbio.

Morocco is a sizeable market in Africa’s pharmaceutical industry, with US$2 Billion in annual pharmaceutical consumption, and represents an important part of KELIX bio’s strategy. The demographics, health profile of the country, and ambitious health care agenda of the Kingdom make Morocco a compelling destination for the company, as it continues to grow.

“We believe we have found in KELIX bio and its management the right home for our company and are excited about what the future holds for our employees, our partners, and our business. We have every confidence KELIX bio will further the reach of the company and continue to perpetuate its mission of providing quality pharmaceutical products to the largest population possible,” commented Ali Sedrati, founder and Chief Executive Officer of PHI.