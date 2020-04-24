COVID-19 lockdown charity run targets local gamers

Gamers can view or join Gaming Den ZA’s PC gaming stream this weekend.

South African gaming platform Gaming Den ZA is hosting a live stream gaming session, to raise funds for 300 most at-risk families in need of support during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The charity run, in aid of non-profit school Christel House SA, will take place on 25 and 26 April, and gamers are invited to either join or view the live stream gaming session.

According to a statement, Christel House serves 1 000 students who come from 20 extremely impoverished communities on the Cape Flats.

In light of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown, the non-profit school identified 300 families to feed and support.

Gaming Den ZA says viewers of the gaming session will be encouraged to donate to Christel House, to help feed students and their families affected by the lockdown.

In addition, they can dare gamers to do silly actions after donating, and two online shopping vouchers are up for grabs to anyone who donates.

Megan Sonnenberg, public relations officer at Christel House, says: “Many of our families have lost their only means of income due to the lockdown and are in desperate need of food and necessities to survive the next few months. We have made a commitment to support these vulnerable families with a weekly stipend until the end of September, to purchase basic food supplies and for basic academic support.”

In addition to supporting and bringing awareness to the South African gaming community, Gaming Den ZA says it aims to develop a sustainable support structure for registered local charities and non-profit organisations.

“The team at Gaming Den ZA believes the only way to get through this COVID-19 crisis is to help those who are really in need. We are doing it through what we as seven ordinary people love doing, “button mashing” or gaming, for the greater good of Christel House’s students and their families,” explains Caitlin Singh, one of the founders of Gaming Den ZA.

At this weekend’s charity event, gamers will view or participate in a variety of games being played from Brawhalla and skribbl.io, which are free to play, to Dauntless and World War Z, which are paid for.

The schedule is as follows:

25 April: Afternoon team from 14:30 to16:00. On the same day, the evening team will be from 19:00 to midnight.

26 April: The afternoon team kicks off at 14:00 to 15:30, while the evening team is from 19:00 to midnight.

To watch the game, which for minors requires adult supervision, visit this link.

To donate to Christel House, click here.