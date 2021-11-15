Vivo rolls out latest addition to Y-series portfolio

The Vivo Y33 smartphone.

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is expanding its Y-series smartphone portfolio in the local market with its latest addition, the Y33s.

Since making its official local debut in 2019, Vivo has rolled out a number of devices in the local market, including the Y21s, Y11, Y1S, as well as its 5G-powered V21 smartphone.

In a statement, Vivo says consumers can purchase the Y33s from Vodacom and MTN stores, starting at a recommended retail price of R5 999. It will also be available on postpaid deals from R299 and R329, on both 24- and 36-month options, it adds.

Vivo describes the Y33s as the “ultimate photography” smartphone, saying it features a 50MP ultra-clear main camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 16MP front-facing camera, night selfie noise cancelling technology, as well as smart screen flash for better selfies in any light setting. It also features a 2MP Bokeh camera to enhance filter effects and help capture special moments.

“Regardless of whether it is zoom in, crop, or still, the 50MP main rear camera sensor captures all of life’s memorable moments effortlessly with pristine clarity,” says the smartphone brand. “The in-built electronic imaging stabilisation video feature, eye auto-focus and super HDR function also eliminate the worry of photos coming out blurry or with wrong focuses.”

It adds that the Y33s has a 2MP macro lens to capture more details, as part of its configuration. This will provide a more flexible platform to improve the user’s photography skills.

“Combined, the Y33s features a fearsome repertoire of cameras suitable for every occasion and environment, ensuring the photos you take will always be on point every time.”

According to the statement, the 6.58-inch Y33s comes with a side fingerprint function to unlock the phone. It also features a 5 000mAh large battery and 18W fast charge.

It comes with 128GB storage memory and 4GB+ 1GB RAM.

For more specifications, click here.