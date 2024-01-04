BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Computing

Intel unveils standalone GenAI firm Articul8

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 04 Jan 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Global technology company Intel has launched its own artificial intelligence (AI) firm called Articul8 AI.

Articul8 AI is an independent entity specialising in offering enterprises a generative AI (GenAI) software platform.

In a statement, Intel says Articul8 offers a turnkey GenAI software platform that prioritises speed, security and cost-efficiency to help large enterprises seeking to implement and scale AI in their operations.

It notes that Articul8 was created with intellectual property and technology developed at Intel.

The two companies (Intel and Articul8 AI) will remain strategically aligned on go-to-market opportunities and collaborate on driving gen-AI adoption, it adds.

Arun Subramaniyan, formerly vice president and general manager in Intel’s Data Centre and AI Group, has assumed leadership of Articul8 as its CEO.

Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, expresses optimism about the collaboration, stating: “With its deep AI and high performance computing domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well-positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners.

“As Intel accelerates AI everywhere, we look forward to our continued collaboration with Articul8.”

DigitalBridge Ventures, the venture initiative of DigitalBridge, took the lead as the investor for Articul8.

Intel, along with a syndicate of venture investors, including Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures, and Zain Group, has also secured an equity stake in the newly-formed company.

“Every global enterprise today is challenged to integrate GenAI capabilities into their workflows. Articul8 has built a scalable and easy-to-deploy GenAI software platform that is already enabling enterprises to unlock value from their proprietary data. We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8’s growth,” says Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge.

Articul8 has been launched and optimised on Intel hardware architectures including Intel Xeon scalable processors and Intel Gaudi accelerators, but will support a range of hybrid infrastructure alternatives, Intel notes.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2024 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.