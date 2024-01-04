Intel unveils standalone GenAI firm Articul8

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Global technology company Intel has launched its own artificial intelligence (AI) firm called Articul8 AI.

Articul8 AI is an independent entity specialising in offering enterprises a generative AI (GenAI) software platform.

In a statement, Intel says Articul8 offers a turnkey GenAI software platform that prioritises speed, security and cost-efficiency to help large enterprises seeking to implement and scale AI in their operations.

It notes that Articul8 was created with intellectual property and technology developed at Intel.

The two companies (Intel and Articul8 AI) will remain strategically aligned on go-to-market opportunities and collaborate on driving gen-AI adoption, it adds.

Arun Subramaniyan, formerly vice president and general manager in Intel’s Data Centre and AI Group, has assumed leadership of Articul8 as its CEO.

Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, expresses optimism about the collaboration, stating: “With its deep AI and high performance computing domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well-positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners.

“As Intel accelerates AI everywhere, we look forward to our continued collaboration with Articul8.”

DigitalBridge Ventures, the venture initiative of DigitalBridge, took the lead as the investor for Articul8.

Intel, along with a syndicate of venture investors, including Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures, and Zain Group, has also secured an equity stake in the newly-formed company.

“Every global enterprise today is challenged to integrate GenAI capabilities into their workflows. Articul8 has built a scalable and easy-to-deploy GenAI software platform that is already enabling enterprises to unlock value from their proprietary data. We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8’s growth,” says Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge.

Articul8 has been launched and optimised on Intel hardware architectures including Intel Xeon scalable processors and Intel Gaudi accelerators, but will support a range of hybrid infrastructure alternatives, Intel notes.